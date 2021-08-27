Bishop Walsh girls handle Frankfort 10-0

Fresh off a 2-2 tie of the much-bigger Martinsburg in a pre-season scrimmage, and then an opening game 8-3 defeat of Berkeley Springs, the Frankfort Lady Falcons took on Bishop Walsh at home in their home opener Thursday. Unfortunately, the momentum of those previous contests didn’t carry over to the matchup with Bishop Walsh as the Lady Spartans handled Frankfort 10-0.

Bishop Walsh outshot Frankfort convincingly by a tally of 32-3. Autumn Hoppert took nine shots for the Spartans while Ale Puerto took eight, and Jenn Witt six hots to lead the offensive onslaught.

Puerto was the leading goal scorer for the visitors from Haystack Mountain with four goals. Hoppert followed with the hat trick of three goals. Jennifer Witt, Ava DiNola, and Kate Kutcher scored one goal apiece for the Spartans.

Lara Bittinger and Marie Perdew split time in the goal for Frankfort and tallied a combined 15 saves.

Frankfort (1-1) next plays host to Fairmont Senior on Saturday at 2 p.m.