WVU men's soccer team opens campaign with 2-0 win

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team opened the 2021 campaign with a 2-0 win over Robert Morris on Thursday afternoon at North Athletic Complex in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

The Mountaineers led for nearly the entire match, scoring its first goal in just the second minute. WVU put the finishing touches on the lid-lifting victory with a second goal late in the second half to double its lead.

Redshirt junior midfielder Dyon Dromers was credited with the game-winning goal, while sophomore forward Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi also was featured on the scoresheet. With the result, the Mountaineers earned their fifth consecutive season-opening win.

“Today is always a bit of a lottery in the world of men’s soccer,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “Most of the country is playing today, so there are nerves and expectations and anxiety going into the first game of the season. So, we’ll take any win on Day 1, but it was pleasing to get a win with a clean sheet and with a goal on both sides of the half.”

It took no time at all for WVU (1-0) to grab a 1-0 lead. Dromers opened the scoring with an opportunistic goal off a Mountaineer corner kick in just the second minute of the contest. Fifth-year senior defender Kevin Morris and senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia earned assists on the tally.

From there, junior midfielder Luke McCormick’s chance in the 28th minute forced the RMU keeper to make a diving save, part of a dominant first 45 minutes for the visitors. In all, West Virginia held a 7-0 advantage in shots in the first half.

In the second half, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky made a pair of routine saves, before redshirt sophomore defender Kyle Lehnert nearly made it a two-goal match in the 70th minute. However, a great chance in front of the net sailed high.

Less than 10 minutes later, however, the Mountaineers doubled the lead when freshman midfielder Otto Ollikainen found Bourlot Jaeggi inside the box for a tap-in goal. It marked the Sante Fe, Argentina, native’s first career score.

WVU went on to outshoot RMU (0-1), 12-3, in the win, including 5-2 in shots on goal. West Virginia also held a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Dromers led the way with three shots in the win, while McCormick and freshman defender Frederik Jorgensen finished with two each. In goal, Tekesky recorded his 21st career shutout, good for No. 4 in all-time program history.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 14-6 all-time against Robert Morris, including 5-3 in Moon Township. The fixture marked the first time the two programs played since the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

Up next, WVU returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the 2021 home opener on Monday, Aug. 30, against No. 3 Pitt. Kickoff of the Backyard Brawl is set for 7 p.m. ET.

