Keyser, Frankfort golfers: Improvement is the name of the game

MINERAL COUNTY - While other sports have been affected by COVID quarantines and cancellations, Mineral County’s golfers have been able to continue to compete. On Saturday, Keyser and Frankfort competed in Fairmont. On Wednesday, the Golden Tornado and Falcons participated in a home event at Polish Pines. Continuous improvement thus far has been the name of the game.

As for the fact that the golfers are able to compete when others are not, the coaches from Frankfort and Keyser are pleased to see their kids continue with competition.

“It’s great that the kids get to play. Our school is doing a really good job of masking up, keeping the quarantines easier to deal with. Our kids are able to get out, and being an outside sport where you’re spread out, and that helps. We’re very happy our kids are getting the opportunity to play,” Frankfort assistant coach Matt Miller stated.

“It feels good. It’s an outdoor sport, and with each team bringing only six, there’s plenty of space out here on the course. Nobody is on top of each other. We’re doing a great job following the rules, protocols and guidelines. Hopefully we can keep it up and keep the season rolling,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

Against the 17-team field in Fairmont, Keyser finished in eighth place out of 17 teams with a score of 257. Frankfort finished in 13th place with a score of 276. Four players from each squad participated in the 18-hole event, with the top three scores being used to tally the team score.

Keyser’s 257 was accumulated by Drew Matlick’s 80, Noah Broadwater’s 82, and Dylan Wilson’s 95. Evan Ack shot a 104 on the day.

Frankfort’s 276 was accumulated by Bryson Lane’s 85, Landon Moorehead’s 95, and Keegan Bennett’s 96. Chase McCoy shot a 98 on the day.

“There was a lot of competition in Fairmont and we shot really well there. We shot the third lowest score out of the regional teams, which is very good for us. We’re improving every match. Bryson (Lane) scored very low that day and shot well,” Frankfort’s Miller explained.

“I thought we played really well as a team. We shot a 257, which was good enough for eighth place overall out of 17 teams. There were a lot of teams there in our region. I thought we played well. It was a solid day, we were happy to get some more confidence and show that we’re moving in the right direction,” Keyser’s Blowe stated.

On Wednesday at Polish Pines, Keyser finished in first place with a score of 170, Southern was second with a 175, and Moorefield third with a 177. Northern was fourth with a 189, Frankfort was fifth with a 192, and Bishop Walsh sixth with a 219.

Keyser’s Drew Matlick was the low medalist, winning a card-off against Northern’s Chase Tayloe, each shooting a 38.

Keyser’s score was accumulated by Drew Matlick’s 38, Noah Broadwater’s 42, and Dylan Wilson, Evan Ack, and Owen Sweitzer shooting a 45. Logan Jones added a 47.

Frankfort’s score was accumulated by Landon Moorehead’s 45, Chase McCoy’s 47, Keegan Bennett’s 48, and Kyle Shumaker’s 52. Bryson Lane and Ashton Moorehead each shot a 53.

“We didn’t play our best golf today, but there’s a lot of positive signs on the scorecard. A couple of our mid-level guys, our four, five, and six, played really well today, so that’s good. We had a couple of guys that didn’t score their best rounds, but we’re putting in a lot of practice, and that’s important, because we haven’t done that in year’s past,” Frankfort’s Miller explained.

According to Miller, “The kids are getting a lot of work, so we’re going to get better as the season goes. We’ve got half the season left, and we’ll keep improving.”

“I was very pleased, not so much with the score, but that all six of our guys shot a 47 or better. We’ve been really striving to get everyone in the forties, and this was the first match of the year where we did that. Our three through six right now, when they play bogey golf, we’re a pretty tough team, especially when Drew (Matlick) and Noah (Broadwater) carry the top two spots,” Keyser’s Blowe explained.

According to Blowe, “It’s encouraging, we’re moving in the right direction. We tied our best nine-hole score of the year with a 170. We know we can do better, and that’s what we’re shooting for. But, we’re trending in the right direction.”

Both Keyser and Frankfort were scheduled again for action in Garrett County on Thursday.