Frankfort opens on road at Moorefield

SHORT GAP - Death, taxes, and Frankfort and Moorefield playing each other to open or almost open the football season - three things you can count on. It’s something that’s happened for 11 straight, and 23 of the last 24 years. Though last year was a little different. As a result of COVID pushing back the start of the season, what was supposed to be the opener turned into a scrimmage. Tonight, the game will count.

Though Frankfort has actually won 14 of the last 17 matchups between the two squads, and 24 out of a total 31 matchups, for a .774 winning advantage, it’s a rivalry that doesn’t feel that lopsided.

This traditional opening week matchup between Frankfort and Moorefield is always much anticipated. It’s a good gauge for the two schools on where they stand, the games are competitive, and every indication is that this year’s game should be a spectacular matchup.

Both teams are coming off successful seasons. Frankfort finished 8-1 overall in 2020, earning them the number three seed in the West Virginia class AA playoffs. Unfortunately, COVID prevented the Falcons from actually participating in the open season.

Moorefield completed the COVID-shortened regular season with a record of 4-2, then advanced to a first round playoff matchup in Franklin against Pendleton County. Moorefield would fall in that game 14-7 to finish the season with an overall record of 4-3.

Marshall University and Keyser High School alumnus Matt Altabello, Moorefield’s head coach, has an overall record of 0-2 against Frankfort. By contrast, Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman has an overall record of 8-2 against Moorefield while at Frankfort. And it’s a matchup and rivalry he loves.

“I get very excited. I’ve always loved going to Moorefield. Last year’s scrimmage we had against them should have been played at Frankfort. I told them we would go down there because I love going down there,” Whiteman explained.

“I’ve always loved the matchup. We’ve had a lot of classic battles over the years. Even when they were winning the state championships, we had a lot of great games. I get so excited about going down there, that Saturday evening at about 6:00, I drove down to Moorefield, walked around on the field for about ten minutes, then got in my car and drove back. That’s how excited I am about going there,” Whiteman detailed.

The two squads have exchanged scrimmage films. What Whiteman sees from Moorefield is what he expects to see from them every season.

“Like they’ve been the last few years, offensively they’ll give you multiple spread looks. But, they’re not going to just chuck the ball all the time, they’ll give you a mix of run and pass and I think they’ve got some weapons. Their quarterback does a decent job and I’m impressed with some of their linemen, especially number 60 on both sides of the ball. He’s big and strong and looks very quick off the ball,” Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “Defensively, they run a 3-4, but they walk people up and they’re going to crowd the box probably, they won’t sit back in a 3-4. They know we’re going to predominantly run the ball, of course we’ll throw the ball too.”

Whiteman has high regards for Moorefield coach Matt Altabello and he expects that Altabello will have his team both prepared and energized for the matchup.

According to Whiteman, “He’s a good football coach. He was a good player when he played. I know he does a great job in the weight room which is so crucial. I know he knows the game inside and out. When I’ve talked to him, I can tell that he would have a very good rapport with his kids. I can tell they love him and would probably run through a brick wall for him.”

“He’s a good guy. I enjoy talking to him. He’s a class act, and I know that he’s excited about the game also.” Whiteman detailed.

“As I said at Meet the Squad, I’m proud of their effort over the last seven weeks because it’s been so hot. It’s so hard to go out there in that and play any sport, and of course they have all that equipment on. It takes mental toughness to go out and battle in that heat. I’m just proud of the way they’ve worked,” Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “They’ve been getting better every day, and I’m just excited to get the game started and see where we are. It’s so hard, when you scrimmage, you’re just trying to run plays to look at people, not necessarily the way you would in a real game. But this Friday, it’s a real game.”

“I’m just anxious to see what we’ll do in a real game setting. Last Friday, we made too many mental mistakes, especially on offense. We jumped offsides and had some fumbles that would kill us on Friday night. We have to eliminate all that. I’m highly concerned about Friday night because of the weather, it’s supposed to be a high of 93. We have so many guys that play offense and defense and special teams and never come off the field. Both teams are going to be affected by that,” Whiteman explained.

Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. in Moorefield.