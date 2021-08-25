A sweep: Frankfort boys, girls defeat Berkeley Springs

BERKELEY SPRINGS - For the Lady Falcons, their 8-3 victory over Berkeley Springs on the road represented their inaugural contest of the season. For the Frankfort boys, their 6-4 victory over Berkeley Springs represented a nice bounce-back from their first-game defeat at East Fairmont.

All in all, it was a banner evening for Frankfort soccer on the road in Morgan County on Tuesday.

For the Frankfort girls, coach Chris Brooks was pleased to see his team build on the success they had in their only pre-season scrimmage against Martinsburg.

“A lot of things came together from our team that I saw in the Martinsburg scrimmage. The passing was good, they were making a lot of opportunities up front, and actually finishing the shots. It looked good,” Brooks explained.

Frankfort amassed a 6-1 advantage over Berkeley Springs at the half, then played even in the second half with the Indians as each team scored two goals. That brought the final tally to 8-3 in favor of the Falcons.

The difference in the first and second half was changes the Falcons made at halftime to accommodate them only having one sub on a brutally hot evening.

“I was trying to change things up. We only had one sub today, so I was trying to change it up to to avoid overuse injuries and such,” Brooks stated. “It was hot, so we were trying to move the midfield back, and some of the people on defense up, to try to give them a breather. Even if it was tied, I probably would have made some of those moves.”

The Falcons were the benefactors of hat tricks from freshman Kendall Kelly and senior Halley Smith, each tallying three goals apiece. Senior Marie Perdew added the other two goals for the Falcons. Nataley Olsen scored for Berkeley Springs.

According to Brooks, “It’s what I expected after the Martinsburg scrimmage, from Kendall especially. Marie was a bit of a surprise, coming from midfield, and her footwork and physicality is what made a lot of that happen. They just couldn’t, they didn’t know what to do with her. Halley has been working on her shooting since I started coaching at Frankfort. She made something happen today.”

Brooks was asked if he was pleased with his team’s performance, especially the way they handled the heat with a lack of numbers to sub.

“Absolutely. They dealt well with the lack of subs by keeping the ball in their half, so they wouldn’t have to run as much. Ella Booth sent opportunities in for probably half those goals. Also, we got a lot of good conditioning in over the summer when it was hot.”

For the Frankfort boys, their 6-4 victory came in the way of a come from behind win. Berkeley Springs got the ball rolling with the first goal of the game to take a 1-0 lead. Frankfort responded to tie the game 1-1, then the Indians put in two more goals to gain a 3-1 advantage.

Then a switch flipped, Frankfort responded with two more goals in the first half, including one literally in the final second of the first half, to tie the game 3-3 heading into halftime.

The second half belonged almost entirely to Frankfort as the Falcons outscored the Indians 3-1 in gaining the 6-4 victory.

“It feels great to be 1-1, after the second half. I thought we started very, very slowly, and we didn’t defend very well. But, we made some adjustments. We went to a back four, and we brought an extra player to the midfield, and that gave us more ball, and that’s how we got the goals,” Frankfort coach Patrick Brett stated.

The Falcons experienced quite a turnaround in the second half, inspired by a tactical change, but also by a very spirited talk from Brett.

“In England, that’s what we call a hair dryer. It’s called a hair dryer, it means their hair is back by the time you finish. I was not happy with our energy and with us being second to the ball. They clearly came out fired up, and we did not. And so I wanted more energy, and I wanted us to win the fifty-fifties, and get to the ball more. So, I let them know that is what I was after, and, they did it,” Brett explained.

The biggest difference in the second half turnaround was effort and game-planning.

According to Brett, “It was effort and a few tactical changes, both of those things together. You can’t do one without the other. It’s a big sectional and PVC win.”

Levi Sgagerro scored four goals for the Falcons on the night. The other goals were scored by Jonathan Lewis and Braxton Pyles. Berkeley Springs received a hat trick from Ben Golden with Devin Stone scoring the other goal.

The Frankfort girls will next host Bishop Walsh on Thursday. The Frankfort boys next host Fairmont Senior on Saturday.