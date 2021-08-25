Keyser soccer cancellations come after Week 1

KEYSER - On Saturday, the Golden Tornado girls’ and boys’ soccer teams played their first games of the season at Hampshire. The girls fell by a final tally of 9-0, the boys fell by a score of 6-1. Following those losses, the girls were to travel to Bishop Walsh on Tuesday, with the boys slated to travel to Bishop Walsh on Wednesday. Due to COVID protocol, both games were cancelled. Both will be rescheduled.

First came word of the cancellation of the girls’ game on Tuesday around noon via the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook page, “Unfortunately, due to COVID protocol, tonight’s girls’ soccer game at Bishop Walsh has been cancelled.”

Next came word of the cancellation of the boys’ game, also on the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook page, “Tomorrow's boys soccer game against Bishop Walsh has been cancelled at this time. Both boys and girls games will be rescheduled.”

The Keyser High School Athletics Facebook page further went on to dispel rumors floating about that whole seasons would be cancelled at Keyser.

According to athletic director Travis Liller on the page, “We have seen reports of our sports seasons being fully cancelled. Please know these are FALSE claims. We will do whatever it takes to get through this tough time TOGETHER and allow our athletes to have as much of their seasons as possible. That may include a few postponed or cancelled games, but NOT seasons. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The Keyser/Bishop Walsh cancellations come in the wake of game one defeats at the hands of Hampshire for both Keyser soccer squads.

In the girls’ matchup, Hampshire amassed a 5-0 halftime lead, then scored four goals in the second half to earn the 9-0 victory. The Lady Trojans were led in scoring by a pair of freshmen, Nevaeh Church and Jaleigh Dixon, each with two goals apiece. In addition, Hampshire got one goal each from Kaelyn Knight, Camryn Downs, Hannah Ault, Izzy Blomquist, and Annie Keckley.

In the boys’ matchup, the Trojans earned the 6-1 victory on the strength of a hat trick by Dominic Strawn. Keyser’s lone goal was scored with less than a minute to go in the first half by Alec Stanislawczyk off an assist from Seth Earnest.