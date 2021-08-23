East Fairmont downs Frankfort in soccer opener

FAIRMONT - It was a sweltering day for soccer at Fairmont’s East-West Stadium for the season opener as East Fairmont hosted Frankfort. It was an incredibly tight contest, tied 1-1 at halftime in fact. It stayed tight until late in the game when East Fairmont tallied three goals to pull away and earn the 4-1 victory.

That 4-1 score, however, does not in any way indicate the true battle that took place for both teams. Frankfort coach Patrick Brett agrees.

“Not even close. I thought East Fairmont came out stronger at the start of the game. Then I thought after about 10 to 15 minutes, we took the game over. We were the better team until halftime, and after halftime. Right up until probably 10 to 15 minutes before the end when we seemed to run out of gas and started to get a little bit ragged, Brett stated.

East Fairmont struck first. In a scene that saw bodies going in every direction, freshman CJ Brandli put the ball in the back of the net to give the Bees a 1-0 advantage at the 20:49 mark of the first half. Until that point, it was a steady battle back and forth, the product of the opening minutes of the season for both squads.

But Frankfort would counter. Exactly three minutes later (17:49), East Fairmont was called for a handball penalty in the box. As such, Frankfort’s Levi Sgaggero was given the opportunity to take a penalty kick. The kick itself was defended brilliantly, but Sgaggero was able to score the equalizer off the rebound. Just like that, the teams were knotted up at one goal apiece.

The teams would not score again the rest of the way through the first half and entered halftime tied 1-1. After halftime, Frankfort came out of the gate strong and put relentless pressure on East Fairmont. Unfortunately for the Falcons, nothing made it into the net.

“We sorted a few things out at halftime, some things we just needed to adjust. We really pressured them, and we had chances. It’s not like we didn’t have chances, we had two or three really good chances to get a couple more goals,” Brett stated. “But we didn’t take them, and that’s part of the game, you’ve got to take the chances when they come, and we didn’t. But yes, at the start of the second half we were dominant, but we fell away at the end.”

East Fairmont scored three goals late to earn the 4-1 final advantage. Two of those goals came from Levi Carpenter and the other from Ashton Cole.

According to Brett, “They put a few goals in at the end. I think we did enough over the whole game to probably come away with something. But you know, it’s a learning process and we’ve got to learn to focus for the entire 80 minutes, but the heat played a big part too.”

The heat was a challenge for both teams.

“It was really hot out there, it must have been 100 degrees on the field. The younger guys wilted, clearly. You saw guys start to go down and take a knee and come off the field for a bit. That disrupted us. But, first game of the season, I was somewhat pleased, but obviously disappointed with the result. But it shows me we can live with these teams, more than live with them,” Brett explained.

“It was a learning process for the younger guys. They’ve not played in that hot, physical atmosphere before. You could see the older guys were lasting well until the end, but the younger ones were starting to wilt,” Brett stated. “The younger guys have got to learn to pace themselves, and maybe from my angle too, in games like that, I may need to go deeper into the bench to give guys a breather.”

Frankfort (0-1) will next travel to Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.