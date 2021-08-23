COVID concerns spur cancellation of Keyser/RCB football game

KEYSER - WVMetroNews had just announced the Week 1 Power Rankings. Keyser registered at No. 9; their scheduled opponent, Robert C. Byrd, came in as the third ranked team. What a start to the football season, right?

Unfortunately, as a result of COVID-related issues, Keyser has had to cancel that matchup.

“Basically, because of the quarantine timelines of the close contacts becoming positives, and then as a result not being able to meet the minimum number of practices required by the WVSSAC, we had to cancel the first game. At the moment, this should be the only thing we have to cancel,” Keyser athletic director Travis Liller stated.

The issue is this. There have been COVID-positives on the Keyser football squad. Positives require quarantines, even shutdowns. At the same time, the WVSSAC mandates that before a student-athlete can compete in an actual contest, they must meet the minimum number of practices requirement. Considering these two factors, the math does not allow the Keyser/RCB game to happen as scheduled.

While the COVID situation is always fluid, there is optimism that things will work out for Keyser to be able to host their Week 2 game against Berkeley Springs. The crowing of the Keyser Athletic Queen will be moved to Week 2, assuming the game is played.

“I think things are going to work out for Week 2. I hope that this whole thing for the football team is over and that we can move on with week two and have this all out of the way for the rest of the season. Obviously, there is no way of knowing that, but that’s what everybody hopes.

The possibility of rescheduling the game, while still possible, appears at first glance to be a major uphill battle. If the two teams had the same open date, it would be easy, but they don’t. As such, it would take a great deal of shuffling and the agreement of other schools to pull it off. But, anything is possible.

“Our bye weeks don’t line up and I think that it would have to be one of those week by week decisions, like if something would happen where their opponent couldn’t play and our opponent couldn’t play. But, as of right now, it doesn’t look like that opportunity is going to be there, but it’s COVID, and as such, anything is possible,” Keyser coach Derek Stephen stated.

According to Stephen, “As far as their spirits, I think the kids are frustrated. They thought they were going to be able to play and then it got taken away from them. It’s out of our control. They’re frustrated that they don’t get to play, but they’re hanging in there, saying they are going to do the right things. I think they are just tired of being in quarantine and ready to get bac to their normal lives.”

“For the most part, the kids can come back to school on Friday. I don’t know yet whether we are going to try and do something on Friday, or just give them stuff they can do at home, then give them a few extra days to stay away from each other and let this thing run its course and start new on Monday,” Stephen explained.

According to Stephen, “We were just talking about that as a coaching staff. We might have to go back to the day one stuff and slowly work ourselves up to where we were before COVID brought this thing to a halt.”

It was a highly anticipated matchup on both ends, not just because it was Week 1 but because there were two top 10 teams ready to do battle. While the possibility exists that the game could eventually be rescheduled for later in the season, the stars in the sky would have to align mightily.

Nonetheless, the protocol is what the protocol is. For now, we’ll have to wait at least another week to see the Golden Tornado in action.