COVID Concerns: Pandemic already affecting school athletics

KEYSER - After a COVID-impacted 2020-2021scholastic sports season, the hope was that strides being made to reduce COVID numbers would lead to a more normal 2021-2022 sports season in Mineral County.

With numbers now moving in the wrong direction however, and in response to specific COVID concerns, two athletic calendar changes at Keyser High School - one a postponement, the other a cancellation - have this season looking more like last season than most would like.

First came word on Monday that Tuesday’s Meet the Squad night scheduled for KHS had been postponed.

According to the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook Page, “Out of an abundance of caution and due to COVID protocol, we are postponing Meet the Squad night. We will announce a new date soon.”

Then came word on Tuesday that Friday night’s scheduled scrimmage at home against Bridgeport had been cancelled.

According to the Keyser High School Athletics Facebook Page, “Unfortunately, due to COVID protocol, we have to cancel the football scrimmage this Friday against Bridgeport. Please know these decisions are not made lightly. They are made with the safety of the athletes in mind based off the data and information we have. We will get through this together.”

It appears as though it will be a watch and wait game as the school year begins.