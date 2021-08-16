Testing their mettle: Keyser, Frankfort scrimmage on Friday

This past weekend, football practice for Keyser and Frankfort transitioned a little. Rather than banging helmets, shoulder pads and bodies simply against their teammates, both the Golden Tornado and Falcons were granted a chance to make contact with actual opponents when Keyser hosted University on Friday and Frankfort traveled to Grafton on Saturday.

Practice now transitions back to hitting and making contact with only their teammates for the Black and Gold and Columbia Blue and Silver for much of the week until Friday arrives. On Friday, Aug. 20, Frankfort will play host to Petersburg in scrimmage action and Keyser will play host to Bridgeport.

In their first scrimmages on Friday, both Keyser and Frankfort respectively were given a golden opportunity to test things, to see what works and what doesn’t. The goal of both scrimmages, as always, was not to win as if it were game play. The goal was to test themselves against outside competition to see where the strengths and weaknesses are.

In University, Keyser faced an opponent that went 3-4 last season in a COVID-affected season in which Monongalia County was greatly affected. Those three wins came against Albert Gallatin, Preston, and Oak Hill. The four losses against Jefferson, Wheeling Park, Morgantown and Musselman.

In a football preview done on University by West Virginia MetroNews, the Hawks were described as having a deep and talented roster, and coach John Kelley, entering his 35th season as head coach, stated, “I will put our skill up against anyone in the state.”

According to that article, Kelley stated, “I said that we were going to go through a couple down years,” Kelley said. “And I liked the group that came in when they were real young and if they stuck together, we would have a pretty good football team. I think we are going to see that come to fruition this year and next year. I like our numbers and I like the quality and the depth we have. So I think we are going to be a much better football team.”

Keyser coach Derek Stephen saw things that he liked and things that need improvement as Keyser clashed with University on Friday.

“I liked that got a lot of good film with our potential starters. I thought we ran the ball pretty well between the tackles,” Stephen Stated.

According to Stephen, “I’m glad University did what they did defensively, it gave us a chance to see things we will see during the regular season. With that being said, it also gave us a look at a few things we need to correct.”

“Our offensive line is still working on coming together with the new players and it showed on a couple miscommunications. Some of the question marks we had coming in were answered, but a few new popped up as well,” Stephen explained.

“Overall, it wasn’t the best of scrimmages on our part, but we saw good and bad things that we can build on and correct heading forward.”

In Grafton, Frankfort faced a Bearcats squad that played a full 10-game schedule in 2020, finishing 3-7 overall. Those three wins came against East Fairmont, South Harrison and Richwood. The seven losses were against St. Marys, Liberty Harrison, Elkins, Roane County, Robert C. Byrd, Clay County, and Lewis County.

In a football preview done on Grafton by WBOY in Clarksburg, the Bearcats were described as having nice numbers and more particularly one of the largest groups of freshmen in quite some time. Coach Rich Bord stated, “I’m just glad to be back playing football in some sort of normal way. It’s exciting. The kids have performed well today, we’ve got nice numbers.”

While play certainly didn’t demonstrate perfection, Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman was overall pleased with the Falcons’ efforts and results on Saturday.

“Overall, with it being the first scrimmage, I was pleased. I thought our execution was decent on offense. We definitely need to be more physical on both sides of the ball. We made a decent showing and left there with confidence,” Whiteman explained.

According to Whiteman, “We’ve only been out for a couple of weeks with minimal contact, and I have no doubt we will improve in all areas the next few weeks before the season gets rolling.”

Overall, this past weekend represented the first of two weekends of pre-season scrimmages before things start to count with game one on August 27 for both squads. Keyser will open with Robert C. Byrd at home. Frankfort will travel to Moorefield to take on the Yellow Jackets.