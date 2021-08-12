Keyser, Frankfort golfers keeping busy

RAWLINGS - The high school golf season in Mineral County kicked off on back-to-back days last week with Frankfort and Keyser traveling to Valley View in Moorefield for match one. After that, the two were at home at Polish Pines in Keyser for match two. Then the two parted ways temporarily, with Keyser setting out on a three-match road trip and Frankfort participating in a local match on Wednesday.

As for that Keyser road trip, the Golden Tornado golfers were able to get two of the three matches played, the first of the three in Parkersburg on Monday, and the third of the three in Fairmont on Wednesday. In Tuesday’s match at Oglebay in Wheeling, the Golden Tornado made it through 14 holes before rain forced the cancellation of the event.

In that match in Parkersburg on Monday, the Golden Tornado finished in 22nd place out of 30 teams participating. In 18-hole play, Keyser finished with a four-person team score of 391. Drew Matlick led the way, shooting an 89, with Noah Broadwater finishing second on the team with a 96. Dylan Wilson was third for Keyser with a 106, and Evan Ack finished fourth for the Black and Gold with a 112.

In Wednesday’s match at Green Hills Country Club in Fairmont, the Golden Tornado finished a solid second in the four-team field. North Marion finished in first place, Keyser in second place, Philip Barbour in third place, and Elkins in fourth place. Drew Matlick once again led the way for the Golden Tornado with a team-best 83, followed again by Noah Broadwater with a 91. Dylan Wilson finished in third for Keyser with a 96, followed by Logan Jones with a 105. Also playing for Keyser were Evan Ack with a 106 and Owen Sweitzer with a 108.

“The experience has been great! We had a chance to see the regional and state tournament courses the last two days. The golf was not up to par, but we will get back to practice and work on improvement. We definitely learned a lot about our team over the three matches,” Keyser coach Josh Blowe stated.

On Wednesday, Frankfort made the short trip over Route 956 and then down Route 220 to participate in a local match at Fore Sisters Golf Club with local Maryland teams Allegany, Bishop Walsh, Fort Hill, Northern and Southern. The Falcons performed well, finishing in third place in the six-team field.

Allegany led the way with a score of 177, followed by Southern in second place with a score of 192. Frankfort’s team score of 193, just one shot behind Southern, earned them the third-place finish. Northern finished fourth with a 196, Bishop Walsh was fifth with a 228, and Fort Hill sixth with a 253.

Individually for Frankfort, Landon Moorehead led the way with a team-best 45, followed by Bryson Lane in second with a 48. Keegan Bennett was close behind in third place on the team with a 49, and Ashton Moorehead finished in fourth with a 51. Also competing for the Falcons were Chase McCoy with a 53 and Kyle Shumaker with a 60.

Overall, Allegany’s Darian Bauer was the low medalist on the day with a 39. Griffin Madden of Allegany and Chase Taylor of Northern were tied for second with a 41. Frankfort’s Landon Moorehead finished in seventh place overall, Bryson Lane from the Falcons finished tied for eighth place, and Keegan Bennett, also of Frankfort, finished tied for 10th place.

Keyser and Frankfort will next meet back up on Monday at Polish Pines, along with Allegany, Southern, Mountain Ridge, and Fort Hill.