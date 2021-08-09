Mountain State, nation, mourn loss of Bobby Bowden

MORGANTOWN - In the early morning hours Sunday, at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, and surrounded by family, college football coaching legend Bobby Bowden passed away at the age of 91.

With the announcement just recently that Bowden was suffering from a terminal illness, the news did not come as a shock. Nonetheless, for Bowden’s adoring fans, the loss of a life well lived comes with a major sting.

Considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all-time, Bowden’s 377 wins are second only to Penn State’s Joe Paterno’s 409 victories. In that time period, Bowden’s teams collected an impressive overall record of 21-10-1 in bowl games. At Florida State, Bowden won two national championships (1993 and 1999), and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships.

While Bowden’s reputation for winning, and winning on the big stage in particular comes from his time at Florida State, Bowden is remembered fondly in West Virginia where he was the head coach of the Mountaineers from 1970 through the 1975 season, collecting an overall record of 42-26.

While he certainly gained fans throughout West Virginia as the coach of the Mountaineers, his response to the Marshall football tragedy of 1970 gained him support and well wishes from Mountain State fans of the Thundering Herd as well. Bowden asked permission of the NCAA to wear Marshall’s green jerseys and play Marshall’s final game against Ohio for them. While the request was denied, the sentiment packed a tremendous punch. WVU did put green crosses and the initials MU on their helmets.

Prior to serving as the head coach at West Virginia form 1970-1975, Bowden served as the offensive coordinator for the Mountaineers the four seasons prior, for a total of 10 years of service in Morgantown. Bowden was the first head coach to lead West Virginia to multiple bowl game appearances, both times the Peach Bowl (1972 and 1975). Bowden’s 1972 Mountaineers ranked fourth in the nation in scoring (36.5). Bowden’s 1975 Mountaineers finished ranked 20th in the nation.

In an interview with Fox Sports in 2014, Bowden detailed that despite his long and successful career as the head coach at Florida State, both the highest high and lowest low of his coaching career occurred at West Virginia. His lowest came in his first season in charge, 1970. His highest came in his last season in charge, 1975.

That lowest low was a 36-35 loss to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, a game the Mountaineers were leading 35-8 at the half.

"Without question, if I had to pick from all my wins — at the very top — it would be the one over Pittsburgh and Johnny Majors my last year there," Bowden said. "The loss to Pitt my first season (1970), I don’t know if I ever got over that,” Bowden explained.

Of the 1975 victory over Pitt?

"That may have been my greatest day as a coach. It was my 46th birthday. My son caught two passes. We won the Backyard Brawl. The crowd stormed the field. All of them. I never did get to shake Johnny Majors’ hand. I could never find him,” Bowden explained.

In that same interview, Bowden detailed that when it came time to consider the Florida State head coaching position, the call was a close one to make, with the Bowden’s almost deciding to stay in Morgantown.

"We came within inches of staying there. Four of my children were in school there. Robyn, Steve, Terry and Tommy. We had to leave them behind. I’d been there 10 seasons — first as the offensive coordinator under Jim Carlen — then as the head coach. We were really making progress,” Bowden explained.

In a 2009 interview with Bleacher Report, Bowden stated, “You ask where my children are from, and they will say West Virginia.”

In that same interview, Bowden said of the Mountain State, “At West Virginia, when you lost, you had the whole state mad at you. When you won, you had the whole state happy.”

All in all, while a fantastic and in fact legendary coach, Bobby Bowden endeared himself to the people of West Virginia for being a fantastic person. A recent social media post by Mineral County Superintendent of Schools Troy Ravenscroft illustrates that point. What follows is Ravenscroft’s post:

“Bobby Bowden was a great man. You’ll hear a lot of great stories about him in the coming days…here’s mine:

When I was living in Florida, a former Fairmont teammate (Skiddy) was a graduate assistant coach with FSU football. He hosted me and another teammate (Stan) to come and tour the facilities and go to an FSU game in Tallahassee. Skiddy said he’d try for us to meet Coach Bowden.

The game was a devastating 4th quarter loss for FSU…against rival Miami. As we waited in the coaches conference room while Skiddy did his postgame GA duties, he told us we probably wouldn’t get to meet Coach Bowden. He’d been in the locker room and he knew it was a really tough loss. He told us if we saw him in the hallway to keep walking and not to bother him.

When we left the conference room, Coach Bowden had just entered the hallway area headed towards his office. Coach stopped when he saw us and said “Hey Skiddy, who are these guys you have with you?”. Skiddy introduces us as his teammates from Fairmont State—from WV. Coach Bowden asks us “where are you from in WV?”

When I told him “Keyser”, he began to name all the players he’d recruited from Keyser, Piedmont, and the surrounding region while he was coaching at WVU. He did the same with Stan and Preston Co.

He went out of his way, after a devastating loss, to kindly give five sincere minutes of his time to a couple nobodies. He was an absolute gem of a man and a coach. Rest In Peace Coach!”

There are hundreds, if not thousands of similar stories people have about Bobby Bowden. He is remembered fondly here in the Mountain State.