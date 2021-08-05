At Home: Keyser hosts first match of the season

SHORT GAP - WVSSAC sanctioned golf practice began on Monday, Aug. 2. One day later, actual match play began for Keyser and Frankfort at Valley View Golf Club in Hardy County with a quad match against Moorefield and Petersburg.

On Wednesday, just one day later, it was time for Keyser to play host their first home match of the season at Polish Pines.

Competing at Polish Pines on Wednesday was host Keyser, Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg, Buckhannon-Upshur, and Bishop Walsh. Buckhannon-Upshur finished in first place with a score of 164, Keyser finished second with a score of 177, and Moorefield third with a score of 190.

Frankfort finished in fourth place with a score of 198, Petersburg finished in fifth place with a score of 217, and Bishop Walsh in sixth place with a score of 240.

According to Keyser coach Josh Blowe, “I like our confidence right now and I like our improvement, definitely, from last year until now. From a month ago when we started flex days until now, the individual improvement has been off the charts.”

“To have Dylan (Wilson) shoot a personal best 40 yesterday and follow it up today with a 42. To have Logan (Jones) shoot a 45, his best round in a match. To have Owen (Sweitzer) shoot a 48, that’s big. I preach in basketball and golf that confidence is everything. Practice improves that confidence. When you’re confident in your swing and your game, you’re going to produce. Right now, we have a lot of confident young men.”

According to Frankfort coach Wayne Rice, “A couple of our players have been pretty consistent. They’ve shot in the mid 40’s, and another one 48. Some of our outliers, we just need to work on hitting the ball straight. We’ve got to work on keeping the ball out of the water. On one of the holes I watched, three from our team hit in into the water.”

“The expectation I’ve set out for them is that I’m trying to get them to play bogey golf. Bogey golf for them would be 180. We’re above that right now, so we’ve got a lot of work to do. But, we’ll be back out here for practice tomorrow morning. Spirits are high,” Rice explained.

For team scoring purposes, the top four scores for each team are used in the compilations.

Individually, Buckhannon-Upshur had both the low medalist, first place scoring Even Coffman (39),and second place scoring Landon Hitt (41). Five golfers finished tied for third place, shooting identical scores of 42 (Keyser: Drew Matlick, Dylan Wilson, Moorefield: Ryan McGregor, Buckhannon-Upshur: Isaac Lane, Tucker Hurst).

Moorefield’s J.J. Carr finished in eighth place with a 43, Frankfort’s Bryson Lane finished in ninth place with a 44, and Keyser’s Logan Jones, shooting a personal best 45, finished in 10th place.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s first place team score of 164 was derived from Evan Coffman (39), Landon Hitt (41), Isaac Lane (42), and Tucker Hurst (42). Also playing for Buckhannon-Upshur were Brayden Hamner (47) and Easton Perkins (47).

Keyser’s second place team score of 177 was derived from Drew Matlick (42), Dylan Wilson (42), Logan Jones (45), and Owen Sweitzer (48). Also playing for Keyser were Evan Ack (52) and Jace Courrier (60).

Moorefield’s third place team score of 190 was derived from Ryan McGregor (42), J.J. Carr (43), James Williams (52), and Will Barb (53). Also playing for Moorefield were Isaac Rumor (57), and Dylan Colasessano (60).

Frankfort’s fourth place team score of 198 was derived from Bryson Lane (44), Keegan Bennett (48), Landon Moorehead (50), and Ashton Moorehead and Chase McCoy, each with a 52.

Petersburg’s fifth place team score of 217 was derived from Samantha Colaw (48), Bryson Riggleman (52), John Minnich (57), and Kaiden Tenney (60). Also playing for Petersburg was Bryon Goldizen (72).

Bishop Walsh’s sixth place team score of 240 was derived from Will Lapid (50), Jacob Rossi (61), Jake Nowagyk (63), and Havis Sadiq (66). Also playing for Bishop Walsh was Jonathan Eaues (67).