Keyser golfers back on the links; coach likes what he sees

KEYSER - No high school sport in the Mountain State has a schedule quite like scholastic golf. For Keyser’s Golden Tornado golfers, for example, they get one official practice on Monday, and begin match play on both Tuesday and Wednesday. They’re ready, however, and looking to build on the success that saw them make a state tournament appearance last year.

“We had some flex days and we had our three week coaching period that’s allowed, but yes, we have only one practice in-season before match play begins,” Keyser golf coach Josh Blowe stated.

Despite the limited look he’s been given, however, Blowe likes what he sees from the 2021 version of Keyser golf.

“Well, first of all, we have a great group of young men out right now. It will be hard to fill the shoes of Jacob Malcolm and Darrick Broadwater, of course, both lost to graduation, but we have a lot of young men working hard right now,” Blowe explains.

“We have Drew Matlick, Noah Broadwater, Dylan Wilson is back, Logan Jones. Then you add in Jace Courier, Tanner Hines, Blake Durr, and freshman Evan Ack that’s been playing well. We have nine young men out and are looking forward to a great season. It’s a competitive schedule and the area is going to be really good this year,” Blowe stated.

As for the schedule, it’s tough and jammed full of stiff and diverse competition.

According to Blowe, “We are challenging them this year with four Invitationals that will bring about a tour of West Virginia on Aug. 9, 10, and 11. On Aug. 9, we’re in Parkersburg. On Aug. 10, we’re back at Oglebay in Wheeling where the state tournament is held. On Aug. 11, we are in Green Hills in Fairmont.”

“That’s a three-day stretch of 18-hole matches that’s really going to test us. Parkersburg and Wheeling are going to have 30 teams, so it’s really going to test us with great competition. We can’t wait, and they seem really excited to get started with the season on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, things get started as the Golden Tornado travel to Valley View Golf Club in Hardy County to compete against host Moorefield, Petersburg, and Frankfort. On Wednesday, the Black and Gold stay at home at the Polish Pines Golf Club in Keyser where they will play host to Frankfort, Moorefield and Bishop Walsh. Then the three-day travel stretch comes into play.

How much does last year’s performance, one that saw the Golden Tornado compete for a state championship in Wheeling, provide this year’s squad with a boost of momentum?

“Anytime you make it to a state tournament in any sport, you’re going to get that carry-over effect. Hopefully we can capture some of that,” Blowe stated. I know Drew (Matlick) has been playing a lot on the Junior Tour circuit, the same with Noah Broadwater. Those two are going to carry us this year, but we have plenty of young golfers who are going to step up and play really well this season.

Drew Matlick and Noah Broadwater, now sophomores, made up half of Keyser’s four-man rotation at the state tournament last year, and though young, bring a tremendous amount of experience to the table, already having competed at the highest levels.

Keyser will again play their home matches at Polish Pines, where the relationship between the Pines and local golfers has been very fruitful.

“Polish Pines has been amazing. We’ve got really close with Dan and Missy and their whole crew there. They do a great job with upkeep on the course, and they do a great job just supporting our team and our program. Last year it was amazing, and in the past years when I didn’t coach, I got to watch from afar. They’ve been amazing hosts and that will continue for sure,” Blowe explained.

Last year, Blowe was a rookie golf coach. While he had a wealth of experience coaching other sports, it was his first time with golf. It was a successful inaugural season, and this year, with one year under his belt, Blowe approaches the season with confidence. Between year one and year two, there is a difference.

“I was brand new last year. I didn’t really know what to expect. I guess one year in, you know a little more. I’m still not to the point that I want to be, I’m still learning. But, it’s definitely going to be a nice change, having that year under by belt. It’s knowing what to practice, what to work on, what we need to develop, things like that,” Blowe stated.

Then of course there is the difference between this August and last August and the effects of COVID. Last year, golf was the guinea pig for all sports, being the first out of the gate. This year, while COVID hasn’t disappeared, things are certainly much differeny.

“The County policy has changed, masks are not mandatory, despite being highly recommended. That’s a huge change in itself. Other than that, gold was a sport last year where everyone thought that golf, of all the sports, was maybe the safest. You’re out there at most with four athletes on a hole, and most of the time they are separated by a great distance,” Blowe explained.

The 2020 season was one for the record books, and the 2021 season for Keyser golf shows great promise with young but experienced talent returning and new to the team. Action kicks off, now!