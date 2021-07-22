Mineral County Little League goes 3-2 at state tournament

HUNTINGTON - The Mineral County Little League 11u All-Stars traveled to Huntington last week to participate in the West Virginia Little state tournament.

While Team Minco didn’t end up at the top of the podium as the state champions or even as runners-up, the squad turned in an impressive performance, going 3-2 overall in tournament play.

Mineral County began play with two straight impressive wins, then lost in their third game, won their fourth game, and fell in their fifth and final game.

Things couldn’t have started off any better as Team Minco posted two huge wins to kick off the action. In game one, Mineral County run-ruled Logan 11-1 on Friday, July 16. That momentum carried into game two where Team Minco overwhelmed Oceana on Saturday, July 17 by a final tally of 15-0.

Then it was on to game three against a talented Fairmont squad on Sunday, July 18. It was a close, back and forth affair, but in the end the crew from Fairmont bested Mineral County by a close, 13-10 score.

But, on Monday, July 19, Mineral County rebounded from the loss to Fairmont by topping Barboursville in another close, 8-7 contest. This advanced Team Minco into a game, also on Monday, against Ona-Milton.

In that game, Ona-Milton bested Mineral County by a score of 11-0, and with that, Mineral County’s participation in the state tournament ended with Team Minco displaying a 3-2 record overall.

Ona-Milton would go on to beat Fairmont 14-0 to advance to the state championship game against Jefferson. In that state title contest, Jefferson, who finished runner-up to Mineral County in District play, claimed the 10-5 victory and with it the state championship.