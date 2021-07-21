PSC athletes pick up NJCAA All-American honors

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Thirty-three WVU Potomac State College athletes and five Catamount teams have been recognized by the NJCAA for All-Academic honors.

The annual academic award recipients were released by the NJCAA last week.

To be recognized for an NJCAA All-Academic team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.6 grade-point average (GPA) or above on a 4.0 scale while completing two full-time semesters. There are three NJCAA All-Academic teams: First Team, 4.00 GPA; Second Team, 3.80 to 3.99 GPA and Third Team, 3.60 to 3.79 GPA.

Intercollegiate teams must earn an average total GPA of 3.0 to be recognized as an NJCAA All-Academic team.

Nine Catamounts earned First Team All-Academic honors with a 4.00 GPA: Batson Sheets (lacrosse); Erica Merrill (women’s basketball); Alexx Grady and Madison Llewellyn (women’s soccer); Lauren Whiteman, Taylor VanMeter and Macie Miller (volleyball); Marissa Earle (softball) and Jackson Taylor (baseball).

All-Academic Second Team honorees, a total of 13, include: Angela Fagga, Viktorya Floyd and Hailey Ternent (women’s soccer); Aurora Slusher, Allison Leighty and Olivia Hess (softball), Jared Adams, Josh Hoffman, Jonathon Money, Matthew Eaton, Matthew Kerns, Jack Hoeymans and Zack Whitacre (baseball).

Rounding out the individual Potomac State College honorees are 11 Third Team All-Academic athletes: Christopher Burton (men’s soccer); Makenna Douthitt and Madison Paris (women’s basketball); Gracie Hill and Cassidy Wallace (women’s soccer); Ashley Phillips, Kennedy Koelker and Kylie McGuire (volleyball); Taylor Townsend, Aubrey Smith and Camryn Blacka (softball).

Catamount teams earning All-Academic recognition with an average team GPA of 3.0 or higher are the softball, baseball, volleyball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer teams.

Nationally, a total of 8,272 student-athletes were recognized as All-Academic with 2,336 receiving first-team honors for earning perfect 4.0 GPA's. The NJCAA recognized a total of 820 teams as All-Academic. The NJCAA has recognized annually the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.

The official NJCAA All-Academic Individuals release can be found at this link: https://www.njcaa.org/general/2020-21/releases/20210715mgwj3p , the official NJCAA All-Academic Teams release can be found at this link: https://www.njcaa.org/general/2020-21/releases/20210715m2v3su.