LL All-Stars kick off state tourney play July 16

With their wins over Martinsburg, Hedgesville, and Jefferson in district play, the Mineral County Little League 9-11 year old All-Stars qualified for the West Virginia Little League State Tournament held in Huntington beginning May 16. So too did Jefferson by finishing as the district runner-up.

Members of the Mineral County Little League All-Stars squad include: Caleb Kauffman, Benji Mele, Braeden Laffey, Brayden Glass, Camden Larkin, Cole Holland, Dylan Blank, Liam Buck, Maddox Twigg, Mikey Mongold, Noland Mellott, River Cameron, and Ryan Krumpach.

The team is coached by Clint Kauffman, Patrick Buck, Zack Mellott, and Scott Cameron.

In total, ten teams will participate in the 9-11 year-old state tournament. The 10-team field is composed of the champion and runner-up of the five districts actively participating. District 1, District 2, District 3, District 5 and District 6 are the active participating districts. Districts 4 and 8 had no teams submitted and there is not currently a District.

The ten teams include District 1 champion Barboursville and runner-up Ona/Milton; District 2 champion Oceana and runner-up Logan; District 3 champion Hurricane and runner-up Mountaineer; District 5 champion Bridgeport and runner-up Fairmont; District 6 champion Mineral County and runner-up Jefferson County.

Both Mineral County and Jefferson County, as the District 6 representatives, will waste little time kicking into action. Mineral County plays in game one on Friday, July 16, at 12:30 p.m. against Logan. Jefferson County plays in game two on Friday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. against Ona/Milton.

The winner of the Mineral County/Logan matchup will advance to play Oceana in game five on Saturday, July 17, at 11a.m. The winner of the Jefferson/Ona/Milton matchup will advance to play Hurricane in game six on Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m.

The loser of the Mineral County/Logan matchup will face the loser of the Barboursville/Bridgeport matchup in game eight on Saturday, July 17, at 5 p.m. The loser of the Jefferson County/Logan matchup will face the loser of the Fairmont/Mountaineer matchup in game seven on Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m.

A full accounting of the tournament results will be provided.