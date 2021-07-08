Potomac State names new athletic director

Quinn Madden

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College has named Amanda Larkin as its new athletic director.

According to Dean of Student Experience Lucas Taylor, “It is an exciting time for Potomac State athletics. By bringing Mandi in to lead this department, we are poised to build momentum and have a greater impact on our student athletes and this wonderful community.

“Mandi brings with her an enthusiasm and tenacity that will permeate throughout the entire campus. We are thrilled to have her leading Potomac State athletics.”

With more than 15 years of experience in college athletics, Larkin has constructed an impressive career highlighted by hard work, dedication, and a strong vision on academic excellence and student- athlete enhancement.

“I would like to thank President Orlikoff, and everyone involved in the search process. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the athletic department at Potomac State College.

“I am focused on continuing to develop our athletic programs while honoring and representing the core values of service, curiosity, respect, accountability, and appreciation. In addition, I am committed to helping to foster the personal growth of our student athletes through athletics,” Larkin said.

Larkin previously served as the senior woman administrator at Davis & Elkins College. Her duties at the Elkins college included acting as the school’s assistant athletic director for NCAA compliance and the school’s deputy title IX coordinator. She also supervised 24 NCAA Division II athletic teams, serving as the Student- Athlete Advisory Committee advisor, and providing site administration at competition venues.

During her tenure there, Larkin helped grow the athletic department at D&E from 200 to nearly 400 student-athletes and oversaw the addition of 10 new sports. She served on the NCAA Regional Advisory Committees for women’s lacrosse and tennis. Lastly, she supervised student employees and interns.

Larkin also served in the following roles at D&E: assistant women’s soccer coach, coordinator of campus activities, director of Campus Life & Housing, sport science adjunct instructor, and NCAA compliance coordinator.

Larkin started her career in 2006 at Hiram College in Ohio, serving as the assistant women’s soccer and softball coach. Larkin assisted with day-to-day operations of both the soccer and softball programs which included year-round athlete recruiting and developing successful fundraising strategies.

Larkin received a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from D&E in 2006. She earned a Master of Science in sport management from West Virginia University in 2010.

“My children and I are excited to be a part of the Keyser area and to build relationships both on campus and in the community. I am extremely honored to be chosen to lead this department and to build upon a solid foundation here at Potomac State. The potential for growth as a department is something that makes this position so exciting and I can’t wait to start working with faculty and staff here on campus,” Larkin said.