Broadwater family: Constant contributors to Keyser success

KEYSER - If you were fortunate enough to attend Keyser High School athletic events over the last school year, or picked up or even read online the Mineral News Tribune sports page, one last name, Broadwater, was a constant in the action.

In total, the sibling trio of just-graduated Darrick Broadwater, rising senior Maddy Broadwater, and rising sophomore Noah Broadwater occupied a total of nine roster spots for Golden Tornado athletic squads. That fact in and of itself instantly makes the Broadwater’s contributions significant. Consider, however, that Darrick, Maddy and Noah didn’t just occupy a roster spot but in fact excelled at every sport, and the contribution is doubly, no, triply impressive.

“It’s very enjoyable watching all three of them have the opportunity to play at Keyser, it’s just been outstanding. The amount of support they and all the kids have received from the fans and community is great. It’s been great as a parent,” Jeff Broadwater, father of the talented trio stated.

Until things opened up in the spring, it was challenging and a big disappointment for Jeff Broadwater to see the restrictions on who could and couldn’t come watch the Golden Tornado play. It was particularly rough considering it was Darrick’s senior season.

“With the COVID, it was very difficult, knowing that throughout his entire life the community and coaches had really rallied around him and all the kids in Keyser, and for the supporters of the program to not be able to come out and support him as a senior, it was tough, it was tough on me, and in conversations with other parents, they agreed,” Jeff Broadwater stated.

For those fortunate enough to be present, and for those following as closely as they could from a distance, and in the media, the performances by the Broadwater siblings and their teammates didn’t disappoint.

In the fall, Darrick and Noah teamed together to form one-half of the four-man KHS golf squad that competed for a state championship at the state golf championships in Wheeling. Darrick the senior and Noah the sophomore acting as bookends, the experienced senior and the talented newcomer.

Sharing in the experience of the state golf tournament is a memory that will stick with Darrick and Noah forever.

According to Darrick, “It was fun, it was cool, and something I will remember forever. It was neat to get to play with him. As long as he didn’t do better than me.”

With those words, Darrick offers a glimpse into the competitive nature of the Broadwater siblings. Everything is a competition.

“We compete in everything. Even if it’s cards, cornhole, lifting, we hate to lose to one another,” Darrick explained.

According to Noah, “I was nervous going to the state tournament, but it helped playing with him. We compete against each other, that makes us better. I always want to win.”

Also in the fall, while her brothers were hard at work on the golf course, then junior Maddy Broadwater was equally hard at work on the soccer pitch, touted by her coach for her hard work and natural athleticism. Not bad considering it was her first year of high school soccer after a two-year stint playing volleyball at KHS.

“It was my first year playing so it was new for me. I feel like soccer was easier for me. It was definitely a fun experience. All the girls were nice, and were easy to get along with. We had fun, and I am very excited for the upcoming season,” Maddy Broadwater stated.

In the winter, all three siblings were hard at work on the basketball court, Maddy excelling in her role with Josh Blowe’s Lady Tornado squad, Darrick leading the Johnny Haines’ varsity squad in scoring as a senior leader, and Noah contributing on the freshmen squad before being moved up to varsity late in the season.

According to Darrick, “The basketball season was decent. It didn’t go on like we wanted it to with only three wins, but it was fun to go out there and play with my friends and my brother.”

“I really liked moving up. My first game was against Frankfort, and we won 48-47, I was really pumped up. It just kind of stunk that we lost in the playoffs but I enjoyed playing on varsity,” Noah explained.

According to Maddy, “It was fun. Basketball is definitely my favorite sport. I think we will be pretty good this coming year, we have a lot of girls coming back. There’s not a lot of drama and it’s fun.”

Finally, in the spring, Darrick and Noah teamed together on the mound and in the field in helping to lead the Golden Tornado baseball squad. Sister Maddy was busy as a member of the Keyser Lady Tornado track squad, qualifying in several relay events, making it all the way to the state track and field championships.

Both Darrick Broadwater and Noah Broadwater were named Honorable Mention All-State, quite a feat for brothers, especially one a senior and one only a freshman.

“It was good to have Noah on the team, we definitely needed him. We played well together. It was nice to have a pitcher you can rely on that’s your brother, that was kind of cool,” Darrick explained.

According to Noah, “I really liked playing with him since I played Little League with him. It was great to get a chance to play with him again. Overall, I would also say that baseball is my favorite sport.”

“Track was a little hectic because I was doing track and basketball at the same time, sometimes having two practices a day. This was the first year I got to compete in meets. We weren’t expecting to go to states, but we ended up going to states in all the relays. It was really fun, I didn’t think it would be that fun. I am excited for next year,” Maddy explained.

Through all their time spent competing on the pitch, on the links, in the gym, on the field and on the track, an admirable quality present in all three Broadwater siblings was the positive way with which they represented Keyser High School, their family and community. Playing the game the right way, with the right attitude, all while excelling, definitely traits you want in student-athletes.

“It’s been a great opportunity to watch the kids mature as players and as people. We have always been a strong Christian-based family. I grew up in church and my wife’s father was a minister and had a profound impact on our family. We take pride and self-respect in the character our kids have and the way they carry themselves,” Jeff Broadwater stated.

According to Broadwater, “I’ll be honest, throughout their process, God has blessed them and has blessed us for having such great kids. For as much as we’ve taught them, they’ve taught my wife and I many lessons for how to be the better person as well.”

Having three high school siblings competing in three high school sports each requires a tremendous investment, not just for those playing the games and practicing, but for parents and other siblings who must coordinate practice times and showing up at all the events. It takes a complete family buy in.

The Broadwater’s wouldn’t have it any other way.

“For us as parents, it’s just part of the child-raising process. I’ve always been a big fan of the lessons that sports can teach your kids. We use sports as part of our child-raising process. A lot of people talk about going on vacation or doing this for fun, we love to watch our kids and other kids play sports,” Broadwater explained.

“It also helps to have tremendous support from family and extended family. We’ve been around sports forever, and we’ve developed a lot of strong relationships with really high-quality people in the community that have helped us out tremendously. Whether it’s bringing kids to games and tournaments, and of course we return the favor. It’s been a community effort honestly,” Broadwater stated.

Despite the fact that the Broadwater siblings have obviously contributed greatly to KHS Athletics, the family isn’t looking for kudos or a pat on the back. Instead, they view it more as helping to pay back a community that’s been supportive to them from day one.

According to Broadwater, “We feel forever grateful for the coaches and fans that come out, whether it’s on the golf course or basketball, or baseball, or somewhere in between. We’re just grateful for what the community, the teachers, the coaches and other parents have done to help our kids.”

“We look at it like, we owe the community and the Keyser area, and it’s just been a great opportunity for our kids. We don’t look at it on the backside, like, look what our kids have contributed. It’s just been a great ride, and we can’t say enough about the support we’ve had, not just in high school, but from the time they first started at four or five years old,” Broadwater explained.

While dad Jeff Broadwater’s words fill the pages of this article, it’s important to note the equal role mother Mendy Broadwater has played and will continue to play in supporting the kids in their endeavors. In addition to her constant presence, Mendy is most often spotted at ball games with a camera around her neck, documenting all of her children’s activities, and offering support in whatever way is needed.

It’s also important to note that there are not just three, but rather four Broadwater siblings, with seven-year old Arianna serving in a very supportive role as her older sibling’s biggest fan. Arianna is just beginning to dabble in sports, but she already has vast experience as a fan taking in a ton of sporting events.

“Her biggest claim to fame in sports right now is that her favorite thing is the hotels. We spend a lot of time in hotels, going from this tournament to that tournament. That’s her favorite thing. Every week she asks, ‘when are we going back to the hotel?’ That’s what she loves about sports at this age. But, she’ll get her turn, I know she’s looking forward to it,” Broadwater stated.

According to Broadwater, “The big thing I really, really like about sports, is not just the teammates, but the relationships you build, all my kids have benefited from that. By just going to their sibling’s games and watching from the stands and the people around them. Even though she hasn’t stepped on the field, she’s already been positively impacted by it.”

It’s a passion, a family passion. With that level of commitment, it has to be. Not just filling nine roster spots but excelling in those roles to elevate play on their Golden Tornado squads sets the Broadwater siblings apart.

Not seeking kudos, however, the Broadwater family simply looks to give back to a community and school they feel have blessed them.