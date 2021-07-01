Mineral County well represented on All-State softball list

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association, in conjunction with Mountain State coaches, announced the West Virginia class AA All-State softball team.

Mineral County was well represented on the list, with three representatives from Keyser and one from Frankfort being named.

From Keyser, junior infielder/pitcher Alexa Shoemaker was named the first team. Being named second team All-State from Keyser was sophomore pitcher Charity Wolfe. Senior infielder (shortstop) Carlie Del Signore was named Honorable Mention All-State.

From Frankfort, junior pitcher/infielder Marie Perdew was named Honorable Mention All-State.

Shoemaker, Wolfe, and Del Signore helped guide the Lady Tornado to an appearance in the Regional finals against eventual state runner-up Oak Glen and an overall record of 28-5 in what was a record-breaking season on many fronts.

In addition to setting records for most home runs in a season and career at Keyser High School, Shoemaker was still otherwise dominant at the plate, in the field, and in the circle. Shoemaker had a .581 batting average, an on base percentage of .655, and a slugging percentage of 1.226, with 54 hits, 58 RBI’s, and 50 runs scored. In addition, she had a fielding percentage of .970, and was 9-1 in the circle with a 2.136 ERA. (Numbers don’t include Oak Glen series to end season).

Sophomore Charity Wolfe made quite a splash in her sophomore, yet due to COVID, debut season, both in the circle and at the plate. As a pitcher, Wolfe was dominant, posting a season record of 14-2 with an ERA of 1.792, including two no hitters and four one hitters. At the plate, Wolfe had a .447 batting average, an on base percentage of .524, and a slugging percentage of .671. Wolfe had 38 hits, 42 RBI’s, and scored 30 runs. (Numbers don’t include Oak Glen series to end season).

Carlie Del Signore capped off her career as a senior by joining the 100-hit club. Del Signore was solid all season at the plate and in the field. At the plate, Del Signore had a .489 batting average, an on base percentage of .563, and a slugging percentage of .798. Carlie had 46 hits, 29 RBI’s, and scored 51 runs. In addition, she had a fielding percentage of .783. (Numbers don’t include Oak Glen series to end season).

Marie Perdew, a talented, mult-sport All-State athlete, led the Lady Falcons in a season that was reduced and cut short due to COVID shutdowns and quarantines. Perdew had a batting average of .500, an on base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of 1.560. In addition, Perdew had a fielding percentage of .971.