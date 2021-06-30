Mineral County well represented on All-State baseball list

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association, in conjunction with Mountain State coaches, announced the West Virginia class AA All-State baseball team. Mineral County was well represented on the list, with three representatives from Frankfort and two from Keyser being named.

From Frankfort, senior Brady Whitacre was named the second team captain as a catcher. Being named Honorable Mention All-State from Frankfort was pitcher/shortstop junior Andrew Lynch and outfielder senior Andy Westfall.

From Keyser, brothers Darrick Broadwater and Noah Broadwater were named All-State Honorable Mention. Darrick is a senior outfielder/pitcher; Noah is a freshman shortstop/pitcher.

Whitacre, Lynch and Westfall helped guide the Falcons to an appearance in the Regional finals against eventual state runner-up North Marion and an overall record of 12-12.

Brady Whitacre finished with a .420 batting average and an on base percentage of .560, while recording 29 hits, collecting 16 RBI’s, scoring 25 runs. Whitacre had a fielding percentage of .953, and went 5-4 on the mound with an ERA of 2.96.

Andrew Lynch finished with a .339 batting average and an on base percentage of .365, while recording 20 hits, collecting 11 RBI’s, scoring 18 runs. Lynch had a fielding percentage of .860 and contributed on the mound for Frankfort as well.

Andy Westfall finished with a .297 batting average and an on base percentage of .408, while recording 19 hits, 13 RBI’s, scoring 17 runs. Westfall had a fielding percentage of .933.

Brothers Darrick Broadwater and Noah Broadwater combined on the mound and in the field to lead Keyser to an overall record of 8-11.

Darrick Broadwater finished with a .516 batting average and an on base percentage of .573, while recording 33 hits, 27 RBI’s, scoring 25 runs. Broadwater had a fielding percentage of .952, and went 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA on the mound.

Noah Broadwater finished with a .394 batting average and an on base percentage of .481, while recording 26 hits, collecting 14 RBI’s, scoring 27 runs. Broadwater had a fielding percentage of .833 and went 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA on the mound.