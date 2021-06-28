No real losers here: Lashbaugh’s tops Frankfort Silver for 10u softball title

PVAA Lashbaugh’s and Frankfort Silver’s 10u squads met recently for the championship of the Mountain Softball League. Lashbaugh’s won the title, capping off a perfect 15-0 season. Frankfort Silver finished in second place with a still impressive 10-3-2 record.

There is always a winner and a loser, but in this bunch, not a loser can be found. Both coaches were proud of the accomplishments of their teams and they should be.

“We finished undefeated at 15-0. At this age pitching means a whole lot. We were fortunate to have great pitching, and also the bats would come alive, the girls all hit well,” Lashbaugh’s coach Maynard Puffenbarger stated.

“The girls were great all season, the parents were even great. When you have just enough girls to field a team and you never lose a game, everyone is happy. It makes for a great season. I’ll never coach a season as easy as this one,” Puffenbarger explained.

According to Puffenbarger, “We had girls that have a lot of experience and have played four or five years. We had girls that this was there first time stepping up into 10u, which is a big change from coach pitch to player pitch. Plus, a lot of girls really hadn’t touched a softball in a year.”

“We had ten girls on the team and most of them had played together in the past and know each other. There are six girls that will be moving up and the other four will remain for next year.”

Frankfort Silver coach Jonathan Rae was not disappointed in the second place finish and had nothing but praise for this team and their accomplishments on the season.

“It was a great year actually. We had to beat the Frankfort Blue team to earn a trip to the championship. We tied them in the regular season, but then when we played them in the semi-finals we beat them 16-6 by the ten-run rule,” Rae explained.

“We plan on each having a 12u team next year but when the girls get to 14u they will all be on one team and that will be the Frankfort High School team,” Rae stated.

According to Rae “We had eleven girls. Nine of the eleven will be stepping up and two will be staying down. But, it’s a possibility that those two may play up. Eight of the 11 girls that I had this year I have coached. All in all, I have a great group of parents that trust me, there are no issues. The girls were phenomenal, especially considering that we only had five actual practices.”

All in all, Rae is convinced that Frankfort Silver overachieved, “We moved up from coach pitch to kid pitch, and with missing last year, this was their first year hitting off a live girl. We didn’t think we would even be a .500 team, so we are very, very happy with how it all played out.”