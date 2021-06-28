A key cog in the Falcon baseball machine: Brady Whitacre counts his blessings

SHORT GAP - If it seems like Brady Whitacre has been an integral part of Frankfort baseball, it’s because he has. Whitacre has been a key cog in a Falcon baseball machine that made back to back trips to the state tournament his freshman and sophomore seasons, and has excelled as an upperclassmen as well.

Next, it’s on to Potomac State to play for Coach Doug Little.

“I’ve grown up with baseball always being my strong suit, and I fell in love with it from an early age. I’ve been raised with it being my number one from the get-go,” Whitacre explained.

Like most, Brady Whitacre started playing baseball at an early age. Inspired in many ways by watching his older brother Zack, it wasn’t long before the baseball bug bit Brady in a very strong way.

“I started playing baseball at age six or seven, my older brother Zack has always been into it, and I’ve always sort of followed in his footsteps. My first memory of really, really getting into baseball was playing with the Bi-State 8u All-Stars, playing in tournaments, and knowing then that it was what I wanted to do,” Whitacre explained.

Marching up through the ranks, Whitacre eventually landed at Frankfort where he made an immediate impact. That impact came his freshman and sophomore seasons on two fantastic Frankfort squads, both of which advanced to the state tournament, and in his sophomore season, all the way to the title game.

COVID robbed Brady and other Mountain State baseball players of a junior season. In his senior season, played the role of pitcher, catcher, shortstop, wherever he was needed. Frankfort didn’t advance to the state tournament but did advance to the regional finals.

“I have definitely been blessed with a great career at Frankfort. I learned a lot, quickly, stepping in as a freshman and learning from the older guys. It was definitely good getting to go to the state tournament in Charleston the first two years. I feel like we might have went my junior year but COVID robbed the season from us. It was great. I learned a lot, it has furthered my passion for baseball,” Whitacre explained.

One of the more magical aspects of his career as a Falcon was getting to play alongside older brother Zack, sharing in the memories and accomplishments together.

According to Brady, “It was definitely great sharing that with him. We didn’t play much together growing up, we were always a little too far apart in age to be on the same team. So, it was really good, it was fun, and it was the first time my parents could come to the same spot and watch both of us play. It was special for the whole family,”

Speaking of family, Brady and brother Zack have been supported every step of the way by parents Seth and Keri. The two share a passion for the sport and have gone to the fullest degree in every way possible to assist Brady in pursuing his passion.

“Dad and I were just talking about where all we’ve been. I have great parents. Anywhere, every major sports complex on the East coast, we’ve probably been there. They have driven thousands upon thousands of miles to tournaments and I am super blessed. I’ve also had great coaches in my career as well. I’ve been super blessed.”

Just as Brady has been blessed, he tries to bless others. One we he does this is by leading by example, both for members of his on team but also for members of the opposition. It’s a common occurrence to hear visiting players speak impressively about Brady.

According to Brady,“I always try to be a good influence for people. I have a really strong faith in God, that is my ultimate goal, it’s not necessarily having success on the baseball field, but trying to influence people for him. As I’ve grown up and became more mature, that has popped into the forefront of my mind.”

As for his future plans, Brady will in many ways be continuing in the footsteps of older brother Zack.

“I’m going to go to Potomac State in the fall to study Nursing, and of course, will be playing baseball. I’ll start there, play baseball there, and then, hopefully after a good two years I will transfer out, like Zack did, hopefully to a Division I school. Then play out the rest of my career there and get my degree.”

The decision to go to Potomac State was made easier watching the success that Zack had. Zack’s positive experience as a Catamount served as a great trial in the eyes of Brady for his future plans.

“It has been a huge help watching Zack go through the program. He has definitely been the guinea pig for me, to help tell me what to do and what not to do. After year one, Zach told me to look at Potomac State, you can stay close to home, save some money, and get great experience.”

Brady Whitacre has been a blessing to the Frankfort baseball program and to Frankfort High School in general with the other array of activities he has participated in. He feels he has been blessed, and he has. He offers the following advice to up and coming baseball players.

According to Brady, “At the end of the day, it is a game. I like to have fun. It’s fun playing baseball. You’re blessed just playing. I would encourage young people to go out and have fun and to work hard. Get into the weight room. That’s definitely some place where you can make a difference. Just definitely work hard at it but go out and have fun.”