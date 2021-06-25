Learning together: Keyser's father-daughter softball duo share success

KEYSER - Few stories have had an impact on sports locally this year as Keyser softball’s ultra-successful 28-5 season and deep run into the playoffs. The team whipped the town into a frenzy with their performance.

As always, however, often times there are compelling stories within a story.

One of the stories within the story in this case involves the success and dedication of the father-daughter duo of Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker and Keyser player Alexa Shoemaker. Chris captained the ship of the Lady Tornado team with the most wins in school history, setting records along the way. Alexa was a key contributor and record-setter of her own, blasting bomb after bomb to set the school record for home runs in a season and a career.

For their efforts so far, Chris and Alexa have been named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year respectively in the Potomac Valley Conference’s Division I. Other accolades are sure to come.

The amazing part of the story, outside of the extreme dedication shown by both, is Chris’ admission that really he and Alexa learned the sport together, and continue to do so. Success like they’ve shown is not happenstance; it’s taken years of dedication, practice, and a thirst for softball knowledge, and it started years ago. Just how long ago?

“She was probably 5 years old and there was two teams in Keyser that played coach pitch. They played up behind New Creek School. That’s where it started,” Chris explained.

“She then wanted to be a pitcher, so we worked on the fundamentals and went to clinics and camps for pitching and hitting both. She really liked the sport. During the summer, we would be up at New Creek, that was really the only field at that time, several nights a week, hitting and pitching. She just loved to play,” Christ stated.

According to Alexa, the love for the sport was immediate, “It was right away. As soon as I started, I knew I would want to continue to play the game and get better every year. I knew it was going to be my sport.”

That love of the sport, for both really, blossomed with Alexa at such a young age, then just kept going and going through the years.

“The more we did, the more she liked it, and the better she got. Then it just go to the point where it took over our family,” Chris explained.

Were there signs early on that Alexa’s softball skills might blossom into something special? Absolutely.

According to Chris, “There were small signs that were there. She had good hand-eye coordination. She could hit right off the bat, she didn’t have to hit off a tee or anything even at five. You could pitch it and she would hit it. She could catch and throw and do all those things.”

While he had played and coached some baseball prior to Alexa’s involvement with softball, Chris’ softball coaching career began when Alexa was six years old.

“Craig Rotruck, Shane DuVall and myself started the Keyser Youth League. Frostburg, Cumberland, all those areas all had teams in a league and we didn’t,” Chris explained. “We all had daughters, of different ages of course, and they all wanted to play softball. So, we got our heads together and started getting Keyser teams together to go and play these other teams.”

According to Chris, “Alexa was probably six when we started that. We had age groups from 8u to 16u at the time, and probably 100 girls a year were playing Keyser softball. We played against all the area teams.”

Coaching the sport of softball, practicing the game of softball, playing the game of softball, it’s a passion that started early on for the Shoemakers, but has continued to grow with every passing season.

“To be honest with you, I played baseball growing up. I didn’t know much about softball. When she started playing, we learned the game together. We would go to hitting clinics and pitching clinics, and I was just as much eyes and ears learning as she was,” Chris explained.

According to Chris, “We got deep into it once she started travel ball, and then it’s like you can’t get enough of it. My wife Tammy and I were up watching the Rec League play last night, and we just get totally consumed over college softball, I could watch that 24-7. Studying YouTube videos and going to clinics. The more you learn the game, the greater appreciation you have for it, and the more you love it.”

The popularity of softball has grown nationally, particularly with the success and attention given to the College Softball World Series. The popularity of softball has grown locally, certainly in and around Keyser, with the success and attention given to the Keyser Lady Tornado.

“At our games, we had essentially a whole town behind us coming to watch softball games. There were people that maybe have never seen a softball game before coming out to watch this team. There was a good crowd that traveled to a lot of our away games too,” Chris explained.

According to Chris, “I think the success of our team, the fact that it’s a likeable bunch of girls, everyone just seemed to take them under their wing and follow them. Softball is definitely popular.”

From a player’s perspective, Alexa speaks very appreciatively on the large fan following the Lady Tornado attracted, particularly this season.

“I was so happy with the community coming out to our games. That was the best softball season I’ve ever had, because of the crowds. We had a student section for the first time. I think all that made our season even better,” Alexa stated.

From not just a team perspective but a personal one, Alexa couldn’t have had much of a better season. While she excels at every aspect of the game, not just hitting, but fielding and pitching as well, it is of course those dingers, those home runs that carry generally over the fence in left or left center field, that draw the most attention.

Nobody has hit more home runs in the history of Keyser softball than Alexa Shoemaker, both in terms of a single season and all-time. As a now rising senior, Alexa has one more season to re-write her own records.

After a solid freshman campaign and then no high school sophomore season due to COVID, Alexa literally came out of the gates as a junior swinging, and never looked back. What were the keys to such a successful junior campaign?

“Really, not having a sophomore season kind of helped me in a way. I started lifting weights, and we were at the field almost every day practicing. That really helped to strengthen all my abilities. Playing travel ball last summer also allowed me to not lose the game because of COVID. That really helped as well,” Alexa explained.

And the key to all those dingers?

“You have to have a perfect swing, I have to say that. I look for a certain pitch, I would rather have something high in the zone. As long as you have your mechanics right, the ball will go. It’s all about trying to perfect a swing,” Alexa stated.

Alexa will soon have the chance to convey her talents and techniques to a large group of younger players. As a candidate for Keyser Athletic Queen, Alexa is hosting a hitting clinic as a fundraiser. So far, 70 kids have signed up. You think Alexa Shoemaker, Chris Shoemaker, and the entirety of the Lady Tornado softball organization have been effective in inspiring others? Those numbers alone are telling.

“The numbers are up to 70. I’m pretty excited. I hope I can teach, really just anything to these girls, because I want them to have the same love for the sport as I did at that age,” Alexa explained.

On a personal note, Alexa was asked what keeps her busy in her free time outside of softball.

“There’s not much of that, but when I’m not playing softball, I do youth groups with my friends. I do Bible Study weekly. In the fall, I go hunting and fishing. But, we focus on softball year-round,” Alexa explained.

It’s important to mention, also, that in her spare time, Alexa managed to earn All-State honors playing basketball for Coach Josh Blowe’s Lady Tornado.

There’s a part of this story that most certainly deserves mentioning. While Chris and Alexa are the ones wearing the uniforms, don’t think for a minute that there’s not substantial involvement from Tammy Shoemaker, wife and mother to Chris and Alexa.

“She loves the game as well. But, she has certainly made sacrifices through the years when Alexa and I are at a softball field every night for a couple of hours,” Chris explained. “She’s been so understanding to let Alexa go do that and blossom into a good athlete.”

According to Chris, “But, to sacrifice sometimes five or six weekends for tournaments in the summer that we travel, that’s a lot. Instead of a family vacation, we travel all summer playing softball tournaments.”

Alexa echoes her father’s words when it comes to the dedication shown by her mother Tammy.

“With mom, she never misses a game, and videos all my hits so I can go back and see what I did wrong. My mom and dad, they really are my biggest supporters and would do anything to make me better.”

So yes, the dynamic father-daughter, coach-player duo of Chris and Alexa Shoemaker, and the involvement of wife-mother Tammy, is one of the poignant stories within the story of the success of Keyser softball this season.

The beauty of this story within the story is that it doesn’t end with the publishing of this article. There’s still plenty of softball left to played with this tandem, and the sky is the limit in terms of what else they can accomplish.