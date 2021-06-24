All-PVC team includes Player of Year nod to Whitacre

The Division I All-PVC baseball team was named on Tuesday and Mineral County was well represented, taking up five of the nine positions named as well as Frankfort player Brady Whitacre being named Player of the Year.

Frankfort garnered three positions on the team, while Keyser garnered two. The remaining four positions came from Hampshire.

Being named from Frankfort was senior Brady Whitacre as a pitcher/catcher/shortstop. In addition, senior pitcher/third baseman Ben Nestor and junior catcher/infielder Peyton Clark were named to the squad on the Columbia Blue and Silver side.

Being named from Keyser was a pair of brothers, senior Darrick Broadwater and his brother, freshman Noah Broadwater. Darrick was selected as an outfielder/pitcher, with Noah being named as a shortstop/pitcher.

Making the list from Hampshire were senior catcher Grant Landis, senior pitcher Wes Landis, junior infielders Cohen Mowery and Alex Hott.

Hampshire was named the Division I PVC team champion and the Trojans’ coach Chad VanMeter the coach of the year.