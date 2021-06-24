All-PVC team includes clean sweep for Keyser coach, player

The Division I All-PVC softball team was named on Tuesday and Mineral County was well represented, taking up six of the nine positions named.

In addition, the father-daughter duo of Keyser coach Chris Shoemaker and Alexa Shoemaker wee named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respetively.

Keyser garnered four positions on the team, while Frankfort garnered two. Of the remaining three positions, two came from Berkeley Springs and one from Hampshire.

Being named from Keyser were senior catcher Hailey Massie and senior infielder Carlie Del Signore. Also being named from the Black and Gold was junior infielder Alexa Shoemaker and sophomore pitcher Charity Wolfe.

Being named from Frankfort was senior infielder/pitcher Rachel Noah and junior pitcher infielder Marie Perdew.

Making the list from Berkeley Springs were senior third baseman Natalie McCarty and sophomore pitcher Emily Schultz.

Being named from Hampshire was senior shortstop/catcher Maggie Odom.