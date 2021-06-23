Third Coldwell Banker Soccer Classic set for Saturday

For the third time in four years, the soccer programs at Keyser and Hampshire high schools will join forces to put on the Coldwell Banker Classic, a pre-season soccer tournament comprised of teams representing local schools.

This year’s event, while a joint venture between Keyser and Hampshire, will be held this Saturday at Hampshire High School with five area teams participating. The teams include hosts Hampshire and Keyser, Frankfort, and Maryland schools Calvary Christian Academy and Southern Garrett.

According to Keyser coach Chris Halbritter, one of the event’s organizers along with Hampshire coach Robbie Hott, sponsorship for the Classic has come from a variety of sources, all of which need to be thanked.

Sponsors include: Coldwell Banker, Staggs Dental Lab, Nichols Dentist, Sealed Air, Capon Bridge Family Dentistry, HCYSL AYSO, Hampshire Metal and Industrial Services, Belt Paving, Minnich’s Flower Shop, Trinity Family Health Care, Jolin Concrete Industries, Mountaineer Audiology, Hunt Valley Professional Services, The Bank of Romney, Romney Computer Medics, FNB Bank, Judy’s Mobile Homes, ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, James’ Ministry, Bill Lipps, ACT Credit Union, EA Hawse, Fusion Electric, William B. Ludwick, Potomac Valley Hospital of WVU, First United Bank, Mineral Fabrication, and Timbrook Ford.

Play begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with hosts Hampshire and Keyser meeting on the pitch. Play concludes Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a matchup on the pitch between Frankfort and Southern Garrett. A total of 10 games will be played. The complete schedule is pictured.