One more game: Mineral County trio play for North-South All-Stars

CHARLESTON - Recent graduates Jansen Moreland and Brock Robinette of Frankfort, and Gavin Root of Keyser, saw their high school football careers cut short due to COVID. Frankfort and Keyser saw the cancellation of the Mineral Bowl and what would have been home playoff games for both. As fate and talent would have it, however, eight months later, the talented Mineral County trio would be afforded one more game.

On Saturday, June 19, at South Charleston High School, Moreland and Robinette donned the Columbia Blue and Silver helmet of Frankfort, and Root the Black and Gold helmet of Keyser, one final time. As they did as Falcons and a Tornado, the talented trio concluded their high school football careers as winners, members of the victorious North Bears in the North-South All-Star game.

How did it feel to represent Keyser and Frankfort one last time officially? To a player, the trio answered the honor game them a tremendous source of pride.

First, Gavin Root: “It was definitely one of those things you look back on and are sad, knowing it’s the last time I would get to play in that helmet. But, I feel like I did a good job representing Keyser and giving Coach Stephen and the whole organization a good name.”

Next, Brock Robinette: “It was a feeling of redemption. When we played in that North Marion game, we had no idea it would be our final game of the season. We still had two more games and then the playoffs. But, just being able to put the helmet back on and represent Frankfort, it was like getting a second shot. It felt great all around. I wouldn’t have gave up that feeling for anything.

Finally, Jansen Moreland: “I’ve thought about this a lot, and I talked to Coach Whiteman about it, being able to represent such a big and supportive community one more time was so special. For Brock and I to both be there representing Frankfort made it doubly special, especially after putting in so much work as Falcons.”

Not only did the trio get more shot at playing in a high school football game, the experience was enhanced by the fact that the North captured a 26-0 victory over the South. In a state where there will always be arguments on whether football or any sport for that matter, is better played South or North of Flatwoods, the geographical center of West Virginia, bragging rights are important.

In a game traditionally dominated by the South, the North is on a hot streak, winners now of five straight. Daran Hays of North Marion High School, head coach of the North squad, was quoted as saying, “A lot of people think that football lives in Charleston or below. But there is a lot of good football played in the Eastern Panhandle particularly but also in North Central West Virginia and throughout the smaller schools in Central West Virginia.”

For Moreland, Robinette, and Root, winning the game for the North squad and for their end of the state was a high honor. Win or lose, however, the true honor came the very moment each was notified they had been selected for the All-Star event. That official word came directly from Coach Hayes, and when they least expected it.

“I was actually in Library class in school, and I got a text from this random number. It was Coach Hayes from North Marion. He told me I had been selected to play and he wanted to make sure I wanted to come and participate and such,” Moreland stated. “Of course, I was all excited and told him I definitely wanted to play.”

According to Robinette, “I was just chilling one day and I got a text from Coach Hayes who said that he had chosen me for the All-Star game and he wanted me to come play for him. I was just really surprised honestly because going into the season no colleges were really looking at me, no big boards had me high or in a position. It made me feel really good. We talked about us playing against North Marion and that he was impressed with how we played.

“Coach Hayes texted me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of it,” Root said. “I was super excited and said yes. I then texted Coach Fitzgerald of Frostburg State where I’m going and asked him if it was okay. Coach Fitzgerald said he was all about us playing football so then I was really excited to get the chance to play in the game.”

While the plan was certainly to prepare hard to grab victory in the contest, and there was plenty of practice to be had, game organizers made sure to afford the participants plenty of chances to get to know one another. They lived together for the week in dorms, they ate meals together, they hung out together informally, and then formally on many event-sponsored outings.

“The week was all around really fun. We met with the game organizers, practiced, ate, and then had a chance to chat with the other players. We would wake up, eat, practice, eat, practice, and then after dinner, we would have some activity,” Robinette explained. “They most definitely gave us plenty of opportunities to have a good time.”

According to Root, “It was weird when we first got there because nobody really knew anyone. Then we started going out and doing stuff, going to the movies, the pool, we went bowling. That was probably one of the better trips we had,” Root stated. “Everybody was just having a good time and enjoying themselves. I mostly enjoyed just sitting in the dorms with everybody talking, making new friends.”

“I had a blast. I made a lot of new friends, even if I don’t see many of them ever again. They fed us like crazy, it was all you could eat type stuff. Of course, we would eat, go to practice, eat again, practice, and then throughout the week did a bunch of activities,” Moreland explained. “We went to the movies twice, went bowling and swimming, and had a lot of time to socialize with one another.”

The game afforded the talented trio from Mineral County a chance not just to socialize and meet new friends, but also to gain a new set of talented teammates, if only for a week. Some they knew of and played against. Some were brand new of course.

For example, Keon Padmore-Johnson of Spring Mills was the MVP of the game, scoring the first two touchdowns for the North. Padmore-Johnson played against and was defeated at Frankfort in what was easily one of the most thrilling games with a thrilling ending in the Mountain State all year. This time around, the Frankfort boys had a chance to play with and not against the talented Padmore-Johnson.

All in all, the football experience for each was successful and memorable, one that won’t soon be forgotten.

“It was weird at first, not something I was initially comfortable with. I’ve played with the same people for years. Going in with a completely new team and new faces was awkward I guess,” Root stated. “But, as the week went on, everybody got closer and we started clicking. It felt like any other game day. It didn’t have that Keyser feel, it was different than what I’m used to. But, it was really fun, and there were arguments back and forth on the field that made it more interesting.”

According to Moreland, “It reminded me of how much I missed football. These kids were so good, all of them. It wasn’t just that a couple of them were good and stood out, all of them were so talented. It was crazy to be on that good of a team. It was definitely a pain in the butt trying to stop Keon Padmore-Johnson when we played them. So, to have him as part of my own team was so good.”

“It was weird to begin with, you had kids coming from spread offenses that throw the ball all the time or only run draws and such. Keon can do it all. He can run, he can pass, a real straight-up playmaker,” Robinette explained. “It was a great feeling to get the win. When the clock ran out, everyone was going crazy, Coach Hayes got the Gatorade bath, it was just a great all-around feeling. Leading up to the game, everyone was focused.”

COVID may have cheated Jansen Moreland, Brock Robinette, and Gavin Root of Mineral County of a chance to finish their Frankfort and Keyser football careers with a deep playoff run. But fate, and the North-South All-Star game, would give the talented trio a shot at just one more game to serve as a capstone to their high school careers.

As they did while playing as Falcons and a Golden Tornado, Moreland, Robinette and Root made the most of their opportunity, representing themselves, their families, their schools and communities with all they have, one more time.