Truly 'a picture worth a thousand words'

They say the harder you work, the luckier you get. The implication, of course, is that success isn’t happenstance.

As I’ve become more experienced at covering sports with both words and pictures in print, I truly believe that my instinct for knowing when something special is happening has vastly improved. Sometimes, you catch that magical moment. This happened to me on April 22 this year when I captured a picture truly worth a thousand words.

The Frankfort Lady Falcons were embroiled in a tightly contested regional final basketball game at Trinity Christian High School in Morgantown. Everything was on the line. The loser’s season would end. The winner would advance to the state basketball tournament in Charleston.

Frankfort would overcome an early deficit in the game to earn the 60-48 win and the trip they desired to the state basketball tournament in Charleston. But another story developed from that game, a story of the love, respect and special bond between coach and player. A story told here in 1,000 words that the picture I snapped needs no words to tell. It was indeed, a picture worth a thousand words.

In the middle of the contest, Trinity Christian junior guard Olivia Austin, one of her team’s key contributors, fell to the floor in pain, clutching her leg and crying loudly from what we now know was a knee injury. It was instantly clear to all those in attendance that this was not a ‘walk it off’ type of injury.

Wasting absolutely no time, Trinity Christian head coach Mike Baldy immediately rushed onto the court to aide Austin. Baldy was joined by others on the court, and again it became obvious that the injury was as serious as originally assumed. That’s when it happened.

Baldy scooped Austin up off the floor and carried her to an area off the court where she could be better assisted. Instinctively, I raised the camera and captured the powerful moment.

In the pic, the emotions for both Baldy and Austin are apparent. You can see the concern and care on Baldy’s face for his player. You can see pain on Austin’s face, you can also see that sense of devastation setting in. Her season was over in that moment. How serious might the injury be? With a myriad of emotions running through her mind, all bad, Austin can be seen clutching her coach for comfort.

This moment perfectly displayed the love, affection, and caring that can exist in sports between a coach and their player, and between player and coach. Filial love is defined as the love between a parent and a child. Though this isn’t filial love by definition, it most certainly is a perfect example of something close in sports, the strong parent-coach bond.

The next afternoon, when I saw what I had while examining the pics from the game, I uploaded the image to Facebook with an explanation. By local Facebook standards, the post went viral. 407 people liked, loved, or displayed the caring emoji to the post. There were 26 comments and 15 shares.

Here are a few of the comments made. “A picture worth 1,000 words!! So much respect!!” “Phenomenal photo!” “What a beautiful photo. What a wonderful coach.” “There are still some good guys in this world. Thanks for bringing attention to it.” “Gold. Absolutely gold.”

Commenter Wes Payne perfectly summed things up, “Great coach and top-notch guy that comes from a good family and is always going the extra mile for his kids. Picture is as genuine as it looks.”

Natalie Snyder Stone commented, “Trinity is so blessed to have Mike Baldy. He is amazing and really cares about his athletes.”

When coach Mike Baldy became aware of the photo, he commented the following on the post, “Thanks for all the kind words! I am blessed to have such great kids that play for me at Trinity, it is easy to love them. Liv is still in the process of finding out exactly what her injury is, but she is a tough kid in good spirits.

The post gained traction not just locally, not just in and around Morgantown, but to some extent, also throughout the Mountain State. At some point, it made it to the desk or social media accounts of television reporter Ryan Decker from WBOY in Clarksburg. Decker contacted me for permission to use the image in a story pertaining to the event. Of course I obliged.

Decker opened his story with, “High school coaches are so much more than just a coach. They’re teachers; motivators; role models; parents or parental figures, and they come to the rescue whenever their players need them. Fans at Thursday night’s basketball game at Trinity Christian saw a pretty good example of that commitment.”

Coach Baldy explained the imagery in the photo to Decker in the story, “It was just kind of a chance to give her a hug and tell her, we’re with you Liv, we hope you feel better. I think when you build the relationships with the kids, it’s little things like that which are important to them. I hope she knows how much we love her and we’re hoping she’ll be alright.”

There was a bit of a personal side to this story for me as well. I received a text from my cousin and Keyser native H. Wayne Lambert. Wayne is a professor and vice chair, and director of the Anatomy Division at WVU’s Health Sciences program. As such, he is also a resident of the Morgantown area.

‘Thank you for posting the photo of Olivia Austin being carried off by her coach at Trinity. I coached Olivia, now Liv, from kindergarten through third grade. Saw her first basket in a game. She played with Greer on an all-boys team,” Lambert explained.

It was nice to see the story go viral on the local and state stage. It was indeed, a picture worth a thousand words.