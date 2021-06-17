Wiley Ford A’s claim A-Team championship

WILEY FORD - On Thursday, June 10, the Wiley Ford Athletics claimed the championship of the Mineral County Little League’s A-Team division, defeating the Short Gap Oriole’s in two games in a best of three series.

And they did so in dramatic fashion, rallying to defeat the Orioles in extra innings in a game they were behind as much as 9-3. Both teams are to be lauded for the quality of their play and effort.

Over the span of two seasons, the squad is a collective 25-0. There were no playoffs last year to claim a champion, but this season, the A’s can claim the top prize.

“I have coached this group for five years. We’ve had our ups and downs but I knew going into this season they were going to be a great team. From our very first practice, I told them they were going to make a run for the league championship,” A’s coach Trenton Bradshaw stated.

According to Bradshaw, ‘They responded with landslide victories over every opponent they faced. These kids are not just great ball players but awesome individuals. I could not be more proud of them.”

Bradshaw was quick to credit his opponent on a series well played, and quick to credit his own team for rising to the occasion to get the job done.

“This championship series was two of the best games I’ve had the privilege to coach in. Those games were the definition of a TEAM win. We were down 9-4 in the fourth inning of game two and my kids never gave up,” Bradshaw explained.

According to Bradshaw, “They play with heart and that’s something that can’t be coached. They have the will to win.”