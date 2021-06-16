Bouncing back: Oak Glen defeats Keyser 4-2 in game two

NEW CUMBERLAND - If Keyser’s game one 3-2 victory over Oak Glen was a classic for the Golden Tornado faithful, no doubt Oak Glen’s 4-2 victory over Keyser in New Cumberland in game two was a classic for the Golden Bears.

Oak Glen wasted no time in getting their offense started. In the bottom of the first inning, Maddie McKay reached base on a walk. McKay would then score on an error to put the Golden Bears up 1-0 in front of the large crowd.

But Keyser would respond in the top of the third inning to take a 2-1 lead, much like how the first game played out. With two outs, Alexa Shoemaker walked. In the next at bat, senior Hailey Massie delivered a home run over the left field fence to score herself and Shoemaker and give Keyser the lead.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, however, Oak Glen would score the equalizer. It started with a Grace Smith walk with two outs. Emma Renfro then singled and advanced to second on the throw with Smith scoring to tie the game 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Golden Bears would score two runs with two outs to claim the 4-2 lead for good. Lizzie Kell got things started with a single which was followed up with a Maddie McKay walk. Then came two outs. With two outs, however, Makayla Zoellers singled on a hard ground ball to center field to score Kell and McKay.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlie Del Signore singled to get on base. Aly Smith then doubled for Keyser, advanced to third on the throw, however, Del Signore was out going for home. Alexa Shoemaker then walked. Then came a strike out for the second out. Charity Wolfe then walked to load the bases. Unfortunately, this was followed by a fly out to end the game.

Lizzie Kell and Maddie McKay combined in the circle for Oak Glen for the win. Combined, the pair struck out 14, walked four, giving up two runs on seven hits.

In the loss for Keyser, Charity Wolfe pitched admirably, striking out five, walking four, giving up four runs on four hits.

Leading Oak Glen offensively was Lizzie Kell, Olivia Munoz, Makayla Zoellers, and Emma Renfro, each tallying one hit. Kell scored one run. Zoellers added two RBI’s, and Renfro one RBI. Sarah Brown, Maddie McKay, and Grace Smith each scored one run.

In the loss, Keyser was led offensively by Carlie Del Signore with two hits. Hailey Massie had one hit, a home run, added two RBI’s, and scored one run. Aly Smith doubled. Morgan Pratt, Claire Del Signore, and Averi Everline singled. Alexa Shoemaker scored one run.

With the two teams knotted up at one game apiece, the deciding third game was scheduled for Keyser on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament in South Charleston. The loser sees their season conclude.