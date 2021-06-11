Keyser, Frankfort face stiff competition in regional play

The best of three, home-away-home regional baseball and softball format is slated to begin on Monday with Frankfort baseball hosting North Marion and Keyser softball hosting Oak Glen.

The first pitch for Frankfort/North Marion in Short Gap is slated for 5 p.m. The first pitch for Keyser/Oak Glen is slated to be thrown in an earlier, 4 p.m. slot.

Frankfort and Keyser both host Monday’s game one. The Falcons and Golden Tornado are then slated to take to the road for game two on Tuesday. If needed, both will then host game three on Wednesday.

In both instances, Frankfort and Keyser will face tough competition.

For Frankfort, the Falcons enter regional play red hot with three straight victories in the sectional round of play. Those three straight wins have shifted momentum for the Falcons back in a positive direction as Frankfort finished the regular season with four straight losses.

Frankfort, currently standing with an overall record of 12-10, is looking to return to the state baseball tournament in Charleston for the third straight time, having reached the semi-finals in 2018 and the state finals in 2019. There was no baseball season in 2020.

In North Marion, Frankfort faces a Huskies squad they have not yet played this season. North Marion currently stands with an overall record of 17-8 and are red hot as well, winning four straight games in sectional play against East Fairmont, Oak Glen, Weir, and Oak Glen again.

The Huskies outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 26-10, but allowed one run or less in three of the four contests.

Keyser enters regional play red hot as well with two dominating wins in sectional play, 18-0 over Berkeley Springs and 9-1 over Grafton. The Lady Tornado have won 13 of their last 14 games since a close loss to Allegany and have won the vast majority in dominating fashion.

Keyser, currently standing with an overall record of 27-3, is looking to make their first trip to the state tournament in many, many years. Standing in the way is the also red hot Oak Glen Golden Bears.

In Oak Glen, Keyser faces a Golden Bear squad that currently stands undefeated at 26-0 on the season. With a roster that includes two quality pitchers and a full squad that can hit, Oak Glen has dominated the competition all season, allowing one run or less in the majority of their games.

Winners of the best of three regional playoff format will advance to their respective state tournaments.