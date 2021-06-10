State track championships: Who's projected to finish strong

CHARLESTON - The West Virginia class AA state track and field championships are currently underway at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field. Under the shadow of the beautiful golden dome of the state capitol building in Charleston, sprinters, runners, and field athletes will compete both as individuals and teams for state championship hardware.

This will include a bevy of athletes, Mineral County’s top performers from the boys’ and girls’ track programs at Keyser and Frankfort high schools. The event tips off Thursday night with the running of just the 400-meter and 3200-meter runs for both the boys and girls. All other events will occupy the entirety of Friday with the event kicking off with the playing of the National Anthem at 10:55 a.m.

The track and field website www.runwv.com is totally dedicated to track and field and cross country running in the state of West Virginia. There, participants, fans, pundits and members of the media alike can track results from meets held throughout the Mountain State. In addition to tracking the results of specific meets, Run WV also catalogs best performances, not only on the year thus far, but also historically.

Most pertinent to this conversation, Run WV makes predictions and projections based predominantly, if not solely, on actual results posted on the season, not just gut feelings. As such, a close look at Run WV’s projections for the class AA state championship now underway reveals some familiar faces from Mineral County.

It is important to note, of course, that these projections are based on actual results, specific times, distances, heights, and lengths of competitions already held. Any athlete or team could certainly over or underperform, rising to the occasion to thwart the projections.

In team competition, Run WV projects the following top-six finishes: Winfield (1), Point Pleasant (2), Fairmont Senior (3), Oak Glen (4), North Marion (5) and Lewis County (6). Winfield is projected as the top finisher with an estimated 155 points, a full 93 points ahead of second-place finisher Point Pleasant with 62 points. In the girls’ division, Keyser is projected to finish in 18th place. Frankfort is not listed among the projected 19 top finishers.

In team competition, Run WV projects the following top-six finishes: Oak Glen (1), Point Pleasant (2), Winfield (3), Keyser (4), Fairmont Senior (5), Wayne (6). Unlike the projections on the girls’ side, the team projections on the boys’ side are very tight. Oak Glen is projected as the top finisher with only 80 points, with Point Pleasant close behind with 76 points and Winfield within striking distance with 70 points. Keyser is projected to close with 64 points and Frankfort in eighth place with 28 points.

Of course, the team projections are tallied based on the tallied projections of the individual athletes. The following list is comprised of Mineral County’s projected top-six finishers for the girls and boys:

Girls shuttle hurdles: Keyser, 5th place (Delta Wheeler, Gretchen Rice, Janiah Layton, Ricki Ferrell)

Boys 400-meter run: Seth Earnest, 4th place (Keyser)

Boys 800-meter run: Seth Earnest, 4th place (Keyser); Garrett Ferguson 6h place (Frankfort)

Boys 1600-meter run: Garrett Ferguson, 3rd place (Frankfort)

Boys 3200-meter run: Garrett Ferguson, 2nd place (Frankfort)

Boys 110-meter high hurdles: Zion Powell, 2nd place (Keyser)

Boys 300-meter intermediate hurdles: Jonathan Lewis, 4th place (Frankfort)

Boys 4 x 100 relay: Keyser, 3rd place (Parker Anderson, Hunter VanPelt, Zion Powell, Drae Allen)

Boys 4 x 200 relay: Keyser, 3rd place (Parker Anderson, Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Drae Allen)

Boys 4 x 400 relay: Keyser, 1st place (Seth Earnest, Jack Stanislawczyk, Edan Parks, Harris Boggs)

Boys 4 x 800 relay: Frankfort, 2nd place (Anthony Sanders, Peyton Slider, Steven Niland, Garrett Ferguson); Keyser, 4th place (Seth Earnest, Jack Stanislawczyk, Edan Parks, Trenton Denne)

Boys Shuttle hurdles relay: Keyser, 3rd place (Trenton Denne, Lonnie Pridemore, Collin Salesky, Gavin Salesky); Frankfort, 6th place (Levi Sgaggero, Barrett Feaster, Gavin Tharp, Jonathan Lewis)

Boys High jump: Joshua Wheeler, 2nd place (Keyser); Harris Boggs, 3rd place (Keyser)

Boys Shot put: Gabe Ryan, 5th place (Keyser)

Run WV has also calculated who they believe to be the top-five finishers individually for the class AA track and field championships.

On the girls’ side, the projections for top individual finishers are: Allie German, 1st place (Winfield); Rachel Withrow, 2nd place (Winfield); Elicia Wood, 3rd place (Point Pleasant); Addy Cottrill, 4th place (Point Pleasant); Nevaiah Simmons, 5th place tie (Lewis County); Lydia Falkenstein, 5th place tie (Fairmont Senior).

On the boys’ side, the projections for top individual finishers are: Logan Zuchelli, 1st place (Fairmont Senior); Ethan Bowens, 2nd place (Wayne); Matthew Scheneberg, 3rd place tie (Winfield); Shaun Webb, 3rd place tie (Winfield); Tristan Lawson, 5th place (Oak Glen).

Based on the projections, it looks as if Mineral County can post a solid performance at the class AA state track and field meet currently underway. As they often say with investment opportunities, however, past performances are not always indicative of future results. For our purposes, lets hope this means our Keyser and Frankfort will outperform their projections and have the best event possible.