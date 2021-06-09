Keyser, Frankfort head to regionals. Here's what to expect.

With Frankfort claiming the sectional baseball championship and Keyser claiming the sectional softball championship, the Falcons and Lady Tornado now advance to the regional round of the playoffs.

Frankfort will square off against North Marion for the class AA Region I baseball crown. Keyser will square off against Oak Glen for the Region I softball crown. In both baseball and softball, the regional round consists of a best of three series on a home-away-home basis.

In baseball, Frankfort has earned the right to host games one and three (if needed) as a result of having a better record/rating than North Marion. In softball, Keyser gets the right to host games one and three (if needed) in accordance with a pre-determined plan of rotating which section hosts each year.

The winners of the best of three series in regional play will advance to their respective state tournaments.

The Region I baseball playoff schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 14, 5 p.m.: North Marion at Frankfort

Tuesday, June 15, 5 p.m.: Frankfort at North Marion

Wednesday, June 16, 5 p.m.: North Marion at Frankfort (if needed)

The Region I softball playoff schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 14, time TBD: Oak Glen at Keyser

Tuesday, June 15, time TBD: Keyser at Oak Glen

Wednesday, June 16, time TBD: Oak Glen at Keyser (if needed)

As always, there will be a possibility of weather delays and or cancellations and the schedule will be adjusted as needed if they occur.