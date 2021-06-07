Lady Tornado blasts Berkeley Springs

KEYSER - Play was halted Wednesday night in the first inning between Keyser and Berkeley Springs due to stormy weather. The real storm, however, came in the form of Keyser’s at bats and Charity Wolfe’s pitching when play resumed on Friday. The combination produced an F-5 Tornado on the Fujita scale as Keyser roared to an 18-0 victory.

The first two innings played out like a football game on the scoreboard. At the conclusion of one inning of play, the Black and Gold held a one-touchdown, 7-0 lead over the visitors from Morgan County. In the second inning, Keyser scored the equivalent of another touchdown to take a commanding, 14-0 lead.

They weren’t done yet. In the third inning, the Lady Tornado posted one more run and in the fourth inning kicked the equivalent of a field goal, scoring three more runs to bring their final tally to 18 runs. Berkeley Springs was afforded five at bats. Those five at bats produced no runs and only one hit in Keyser’s 18-0 victory.

Despite the prolific run production from Keyser, the Lady Tornado only needed one run to claim the victory, thanks to the shutout pitching of sophomore Charity Wolfe. Keyser’s error-free defensive play in the field cannot be discounted as well.

Wolfe was dominant in the circle. Over five innings, the sophomore struck out 11, walked one, and gave up zero runs on only one hit.

By contrast, Berkeley Springs employed the services of Ocean Clatterbuck and Emily Schultz in the circle. Collectively, over four innings, the duo struck out five, walked two, giving up 18 runs on 14 hits. Behind these two, the Indians also committed 10 fielding errors in the loss.

Wolfe’s pitching more than got the job done, but it was the Keyser at bats that produced the fireworks and entertainment. Of Keyser’s 14 hits, four were home runs, one came from a triple, three were doubles, and six were singles.

The home runs were the showstoppers and Keyser wasted no time in producing dingers, getting a home run from Carlie Del Signore in her lead off at bat in the first inning. In the second inning, it would be Averi Everline’s turn. Everline had been close previously but the long ball had until this point escaped her. Then it happened, Everline hit a two-run blast over the left field fence.

Carlie Del Signore wasn’t finished. Later in the second inning, Del Signore hit her second home run, a blast to center field. The fourth and final home run came in the third inning from Charity Wolfe.

The triple followed Carlie Del Signore’s lead off home run in the first inning by Aly Smith, who actually scored on the play due to a fielding error. The doubles were produced by Hailey Massie, Charity Wolfe and Makayla Gillaspie. The singles came from Carlie Del Signore, Aly Smith, Alexa Shomaker, Charity Wolfe, Claire Del Signore, Averi Everline.

Carlie Del Signore led the way, scoring three runs for Keyser. Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker, Hailey Massie, Claire Del Signore, Averi Everline, and Makayla Gillaspie each scored two runs. Charity Wolfe, Morgan Pratt, and Alyvia Idleman each scored one run for Keyser.

In terms of runs batted in, Carlie Del Signore and Averi Everline led the way with four apiece. Charity Wolfe was next with two, followed by one RBI apiece for Alexa Shoemaker, Hailey Massie, Morgan Pratt and Claire Del Signore.

The victory propelled the Lady Tornado to an impressive season record of 26-3. Keyser has won 12 of their last 13 games. The Black and Gold now host Grafton Monday at 5 p.m. A win would give the sectional title to Keyser. A loss will force a deciding second game.