RAIN DELAY: Keyser baseball, softball halted by weather

KEYSER - The Keyser High School softball and baseball teams welcomed the softball and baseball teams from Berkeley Springs on Wednesday for second round sectional playoff action in both sports.

It turned out that the visitors from Morgan County made the trip for nothing, however, with play being halted early in both contests, to be resumed Thursday night.

In softball action, Keyser’s Charity Wolfe faced only four batters in the top of the first inning, Berkeley’s only at bat as play would be halted after the first inning. Wolfe struck out two, walked one, and had the other hit into a fly out.

With Keyser’s at bat in the bottom of the first, things were much more productive for the Golden Tornado. In fact, after the first two batters, Keyser had grabbed a 2-0 lead. Carlie Del Signore started things off in her leadoff position with an over the fence home run. Aly Smith then stepped to the plate, hit a fly ball to right field, and with the help of errors would score on the play for the 2-0 lead.

Play was halted with two outs in the inning with Morgan Pratt up to bat and Charity Wolfe on second after hitting a double. That’s the spot where things will resume on Thursday.

In boys’action, despite the game only going into the second inning before play was halted due to weather, there were plenty of fireworks. In the top of the first inning, Berkeley Springs would tally five runs right out of the gate to take an early 5-0 lead.

When Keyser got their turn, which would come after the first rain delay, they delivered by putting three runs of their own on the board to narrow the Indians lead to 5-3. Unfortunately for Keyser, just as they got going, a second and final rain delay would halt play in the second inning where the game would resume Thursday.

The final outcome and details of both games will be included in the Saturday print edition, assuming weather allows for play to resume on Thursday.