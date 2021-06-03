Frankfort defeats Grafton 10-0 in second round of sectional play

SHORT GAP - Under a forecast of turbulent skies, Frankfort began round two of sectional play against Grafton on Wednesday. Unlike the fate of Keyser baseball and softball that saw their games halted early, the Falcons were able to complete their contest with the Bearcats, winning 10-0 in four innings to move to 2-0 in sectional play.

With the win, Frankfort once again moves above .500 with an 11-10 record and most importantly, the Falcons were granted the all-important day of rest on Thursday as they await their next opponent.

Frankfort started hot, scoring five runs in the first inning to take an early and what would be insurmountable lead. It started with a Brady Whitacre single and Andrew Lynch double that scored Whitacre. Peyton Clark then doubled to score Lynch. Tyler White then tripled to score Clark. Andy Westfall then singled to score White. Colton McTaggart then doubled to score Westfall.

In the blink of an eye, it was 5-0 Frankfort. Two more runs came for the Falcons in the second inning as the Columbia Blue and Silver-clad lads built a 7-0 lead. Peyton Clark singled and then Ben Nestor reached on a dropped third strike. Tyler White then singled to score Clark and Nestor for the 7-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the third inning came one more Falcon run as Andy Westfall reached base on an error and then ultimately ended up scoring on a wild pitch to make it 8-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ben Nestor tripled and Tyler White walked. David Jackson then singled to bring Nestor and White home for the 10-0 advantage.

Then the rain, thunder and lightning game. Through mutual consent of both coaches, the game was considered concluded with the 10-0, four-inning Frankfort victory.

“It was a good team win. We played error free ball again tonight. Ben (Nestor) looked good on the bump,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller said after the contest.

Ben Nestor was dominant on the mound and went the full four innings in the victory for Frankfort. Nestor struck out seven, walked zero, giving up zero runs of two hits.

In the loss for Grafton, Tanner Moats and Treyson Nose combined on the mound, collectively striking out six, walking one, giving up 10 runs on nine hits.

“We hit well as a team, especially with two outs. We scored the last seven runs with two outs,” Miller explained.

Tyler White and Peyton Clark led the way offensively for Frankfort with two hits apiece. White tripled and singled, added three RBI’s, and scored two runs. Clark doubled, singled, added an RBI and scored two runs.

Brady Whitacre, Andrew Lynch, Ben Nestor, David Jackson, Andy Westfall, and Colton McTaggart each had one hit apiece for Frankfort. Whitacre singled and scored one run. Lynch doubled, added an RBI, and scored a run. Nestor tripled and scored two runs. Jackson added two RBI’s. Westfall added an RBI and scored two tuns. McTaggart doubled and added an RBI.

In the loss, Grafton was led offensively by Isaac Lough and Tanner Moats, each with a single.

According to Miller, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. We happened to experience two out of three tonight.”