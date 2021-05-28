Jefferson thwarts Frankfort’s upset attempt

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION - After a very productive, five-run at bat in the top of the sixth inning, the visiting Frankfort Falcons found themselves in an unusual position for visitors at Jefferson, they were leading the Cougars 5-4 with a victory within reach.

Jefferson, however, has not built a reputation over 40 plus years as the best baseball program in the state of West Virginia by losing close games, and they didn’t lose this one either. The Cougars responded to that 5-4 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to reclaim the 8-5 advantage for good.

In the victory, Jefferson was led offensively by Sammy Roberts with three hits, including two doubles, two RBI’s, and one run scored. Cullen Horowicz had two hits for the Cougars, including a double, added two RBI’s and scored two runs.

In the loss, Frankfort was led offensively by Brady Whitacre and David Jackson with two hits each. One of Whitacre’s two hits was a triple and he added two RBI’s. One of Jackson’s hits was a double and he scored a run. Ben Nestor and Tyler White also had hits for the Falcons.

Griffin Horowicz, Daquon Shipe, and Zac Rose combined on the mound for Jefferson in the win, collectively striking out four, walking two, giving up five runs on six hits.

Brady Whitacre went the full six innings for Frankfort in the loss, striking out three, walking two, giving up eight runs on six hits.

Jefferson scored two runs in the second inning, one run in the third inning, and another in the fifth inning to build a 4-0 lead before Frankfort’s five-run sixth inning put the Falcons on top 5-4. Jefferson’s four-run sixth inning put the Cougars back on top for good, 8-5.

The Cougars out-hit Frankfort by a slim, 7-6 margin, and Frankfort committed just one more error, 4-3, than Jefferson.

Frankfort (9-10) now prepares for sectional playoff action beginning next week.