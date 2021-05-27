Keyser baseball falls to Petersburg 14-4

PETERSBURG - By the time Keyser came to bat in the top of the third inning at Petersburg on Monday, the Golden Tornado found themselves already in an 8-0 hole, thanks largely to a seven-run second inning for the Vikings. Keyser mustered up some offense, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Black and Gold fell to Petersburg 14-4.

With the loss, Keyser’s record goes from above .500 to an even 8-8.

Petersburg scored one run in the first inning, seven runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, and one run in the fourth in amassing their 14 runs. Keyser scored three runs in the third inning and one run in the fifth. The Vikings out-hit Keyser 11-3, with both teams committing one error.

Jonathan Mallow and William Vanmeter combined equally on the mound for Petersburg in the win, collectively striking out 11, walking 11, giving up four runs on three hits. Noah Broadwater, Evan Jenkins, and Patrick Liller combined on the mound in the loss for Keyser, collectively striking out six, walking 12, giving up 14 runs on 11 hits.

Montana Sindledecker led Petersburg offensively with three hits, including a double, with three RBI’s and two runs. Sammy Bradfield, Benny Oates, and Andrew Rotruck each had a hit for Keyser.

Keyser (8-8) next traveled to Hampshire on Thursday.