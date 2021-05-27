Frankfort baseball drops three straight games

SHORT GAP - The last few days have been very unkind to the Frankfort baseball team. On Tuesday, the Falcons fell 11-1 in five innings at Musselman. On Wednesday, Frankfort hosted and fell to Moorefield 15-3 and 12-2, both in five innings.

That’s a combined run tally in three games of 38-6 in favor of Frankfort’s opponents, and three straight losses by the 10-run rule in shortened, five inning games. With the losses, Frankfort now goes from above .500 to an even record of 9-9.

Musselman used four runs in the first inning, six runs in the third inning, and one run in the fifth inning to amass 11 runs. Frankfort scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning. The Applemen out-hit the Falcons 14-2, and Frankfort committed two errors to Musselman’s one.

Dylan Stevens went the full five innings for Musselman in the win, striking out four, walking two, giving up one run on two hits. Peyton Clark and Evan Wilson combined on the mound for the loss for Frankfort, collectively striking out five, walking one, giving up 11 runs on 14 hits.

Blake Hartman led Musselman offensively with four hits, three RBI’s, and two runs scored. Frankfort’s two hits came from Brady Whitacre (double) and Andy Westfall.

In game one on Wednesday, Moorefield put up three runs in the first inning, one run in the second, eight in the third, and three in the fourth to amass their 15 runs. Frankfort scored one run each in the first, third, and fourth innings in the 15-3 loss.

Hayden Baldwin went the full five innings for Moorefield in the win, striking out six, walking one, giving up three runs on five hits. David Jackson and Colton McTaggart split duties on the mound for Frankfort in the loss, collectively striking out two, walking eight, giving up 15 runs on 13 hits.

Jaydon See led the Yellow Jackets offensively with three hits, three RBI’s and one run scored. Brady Whitacre led the Falcons with two hits, both doubles, and scored one run.

In game two on Wednesday, Moorefield put up eight runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning, and three runs in the fifth inning to account for their 12 runs. Frankfort scored their two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Karson Reed and Garrett Strickler combined for the win on the mound for Moorefield, collectively striking out five, walking six, giving up two runs on five hits. Cam Lynch, Jansen Moreland, Evan Wilson and Logan Kinser combined on the mound in the loss for Frankfort, collectively striking out three, walking eight, giving up 12 runs on eight hits.

Jayden Moore, Hayden Baldwin, and Bryce Hines each collected two hits for the Yellow Jackets to lead them offensively in the win. Brady Whitacre, Colton McTaggart, Peyton Clark, David Jackson, and Cam Lynch each had a hit for Frankfort.

Frankfort (9-9) next travels to Jefferson on Thursday at 6 p.m.