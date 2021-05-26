Keyser, Frankfort both play host for track events

The track and field teams of Frankfort and Keyser high schools have been busy hosting events over the last week. On Thursday, in only their second hosted meet of the year, the Falcons hosted a total of 11 schools in Short Gap in a meet that saw use of Frankfort’s new automatic timing system. On Tuesday, Keyser welcomed 11 schools to KHS, two days after hosting a youth track meet.

At Frankfort last Thursday, Frankfort, Berkeley Springs, East Hardy, Hampshire, Keyser, Maryland School for the Deaf, Moorefield, Northern Garrett, Paw Paw, Pendleton and Petersburg participated.

Top five team finishes on the girls’ side included the Petersburg Lady Vikings taking the top prize with 87 points, followed by Keyser and Northern Garrett in a tie for second place (75, 67), Frankfort in fourth (64), and Berkeley Springs in fifth place (63).

First place finishes in the sprinting and distant events for the girls were as follows: 100 meters (Delta Wheeler- Keyser), 200 meters (Brianna Maxwell- Petersburg), 400 meters (Arrisyn Amtower- Northern), 800 meters, (Audrey Helmick- Berkeley Springs), 1600 meters (Ella Ashby- Northern), 3200 meters (Ella Ashby- Northern).

First place finishes in the hurdle events for the girls were as follows: 100-meter hurdles (Sierra Marie Miller- East Hardy), 300-meter hurdles (Sierra Marie Miller-East Hardy).

First place finishes in the relay events for the girls were as follows: 4 x 100 relay (Petersburg- Carley Turner, Destiny Helmick, Brianna Maxwell, Jessie Canoy), 4 x 200 relay (Petersburg- Carley Turner, Shelby Landis, Ryen Sites, Brianna Maxwell), 4 x 400 relay (Frankfort- Allison Young, Addison Lease, Emily Smith, Halley Smith), 4 x 800 relay (Frankfort- Jillian Griffith, Haley Smith, Brooke Jacobs, Addison Lease).

First place finishes in the field events for the girls included: Shot put (Callie Simmons- Hampshire), Discus (Sara Veara- Berkeley Springs), High Jump (Destiny Helmick- Petersburg), Long jump (Carley Turner- Petersburg),

Top five team finishes on the boys’ side included the Keyser Golden Tornado taking the top prize with 147 point, followed by Hampshire in second (98), Frankfort in third (87), East Hardy in fourth (52), and Northern Garrett in fifth place (34).

First place finishes in the sprinting and distant events for the boys were as follows: 100 meters (Marcus Elmer- Hampshire), 200 meters (Carder Stakem- Northern), 400 meters (Noah Sprouse-Keyser), 800 meters, (Garrett Ferguson-Frankfort), 1600 meters (Garrett Ferguson- Frankfort), 3200 meters (Xander Shoemake-Frankfort).

First place finishes in the hurdle events for the boys were as follows: 110-meter hurdles (Bryce Tharp- East Hardy), 300-meter hurdles (Carder Stakem- Northern).

First place finishes in the relay events for the boys were as follows: 4 x 100 relay (Keyser- Parker Anderson, Hunter Van Pelt, Zion Powell, Drae Allen), 4 x 200 relay (Keyser- Noah Sprouse, Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Drae Allen), 4 x 400 relay (Keyser- Noah Sprouse, Jack Stanislawczyk, Harris Boggs, Seth Earnest), 4 x 800 relay (Frankfort- Anthony Sanders, Peyton Slider, Steven Kent Niland, Garrett Ferguson).

First place finishes in the field events for the boys included: Shot put (Gabe Ryan- Keyser), Discus (Christian Hicks- Hampshire), High jump (Mikhi Anderson- Hampshire), Long jump (Zion Powell- Keyser).

At Keyser this Tuesday, Keyser, Allegany, East Hardy, Hampshire, Moorefield, Paw Paw, Pendleton, Petersburg, Preston, Southern Garrett and Union participated.

Top five team finishes on the girls’ side included Preston in first place with a score of 126, followed by Allegany in second (86), Petersburg in third (63.5), Southern (63), and Union in fifth (44).

First place finishes in the sprinting and distant events for the girls were as follows: 100 meters (Lillian Argabrite- Souhern), 200 meters (Taylor McCloskey- Allegany), 400 meters (Samantha Preaskorn- Allegany), 800 meters, (Allie Martin- Preston), 1600 meters (Abby Nolan- Preston), 3200 meters (Serena Lewis- Southern).

First place finishes in the hurdle events for the girls were as follows: 100-meter hurdles (Bridgette Knapp- Union), 300-meter hurdles (Sierra Marie Miller-East Hardy).

First place finishes in the relay events for the girls were as follows: 4 x 100 relay (Petersburg- Carley Turner, Destiny Helmick, Brianna Maxwell, Jessie Canoy), 4 x 200 relay (Keyser- Ricki Ferrell, Gretchen Rice, Maddy Broadwater, Delta Wheeler), 4 x 400 relay (Preston- Margot Cerbone, Ally Nolan, Sophia Saurino, Allie Martin), 4 x 800 relay (Preston- Lexi Jennings Sophia Saurino, Allie Martin, Ella White), 4 x 102.5 Shuttle hurdles (Petersburg- Sierra Swick, Destiny Helmick, Sophia Hardy, Jessie Canoy).

First place finishes in the field events for the girls included: Shot put (Sierra Davis- Preston), Discus (Sierra Davis- Preston), High Jump (Bridgette Knapp- Union), Pole vault (Margot Cerbone- Preston), Long jump (Bridgette Knapp- Union).

Top five finishes on the boys’ side included the Keyser Golden Tornado in first place with 136.5 points, Southern in second place (107), Hampshire in third (84), Allegany in fourth (71), and East Hardy in fifth (46.5).

First place finishes in the sprinting and distant events for the boys were as follows: 100 meters (Marcus Elmer- Hampshire), 200 meters (Zion Powell- Keyser), 400 meters (Noah Sprouse-Keyser), 800 meters, (Wyatt Gray- Allegany), 1600 meters (Christopher Lucas- Hampshire), 3200 meters (Logan Trautwein- Allegany).

First place finishes in the hurdle events for the boys were as follows: 110-meter hurdles (Bryce Tharp- East Hardy), 300-meter hurdles (Aiden Schwab- Southern).

First place finishes in the relay events for the boys were as follows: 4 x 100 relay (Keyser- Parker Anderson, Hunter Van Pelt, Zion Powell, Drae Allen), 4 x 200 relay (Keyser- Hunter Van Pelt, Jack Stanislawczyk, Zion Powell, Drae Allen), 4 x 400 relay (Allegany- Gabe Browning, Wyatt Gray, Mitchell Septoff, John Whitman), 4 x 800 relay (Keyser- Seth Earnest, Jack Stanislawczyk, Trenton Denne, Edan Parks), 4 x 110 shuttle hurdles (East Hardy- Nevin Good Mason Miller, Noah Lang, Bryce Tharp).

First place finishes in the field events for the boys included: Shot put (Aedan Lott- Petersburg, Discus (Christian Hicks- Hampshire), High jump (Mikhi Anderson- Hampshire), Long jump (Jacob Perez- Petersburg), Pole vault (Tre Dewitt- Southern),