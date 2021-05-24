PSC's Yanosky named All-American Third Team

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Potomac State College freshman point guard Alexis Yanosky has been named to the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball All-American 3rd Team.

The Berlin, Pennsylvania, native had an outstanding first year playing and starting all nine games for the Catamounts. Yanosky had a total of 159 points this season averaging 17.7 points per game. She also added 26 steals and 30 assists during the season.

The Catamounts won the NJCAA Region 20 Championship against Garrett College. Yanoksy was the high scorer of the game leading the Catamounts with 29 points to help win the title 72-52.

The next game, the Catamounts fell short of the NJCAA East District Championship and a trip to the National Tournament losing to Union County College 77-63. Yanoksy was tied as the leading scorer with 16 points for the season closer. Throughout the nine-game season, Yanoksy’s statistics helped propel her to this prestigious honor.

Yanoksy spoke about her achievement and was very amazed. “It shows how much hard work actually does pay off,” she said. “I just want to thank my dad and my teammates for always pushing me to be better on the court and for helping me to get this accomplishment.”

Yanoksy added that, “As a freshman, I am excited to see what our future holds. I think we have a strong team returning and we are looking forward to next season.”

Larry Kruk, Potomac State women’s basketball coach, said, “Alexis practices hard and plays to win. He also added that “She was very vital in our success this year.”

Kruk lastly acknowledged how deserving Yanoksy is of this accomplishment.

Be sure to follow Yanoksy in her years ahead as a Catamount.

https://twitter.com/PSCCatamounts