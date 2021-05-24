Keyser sweeps East Hardy on Senior Night

KEYSER - Keyser rebounded from their loss to Frankfort earlier in the week by sweeping East Hardy13-2 and 14-9 in double header action at home on Friday. With the two victories, the Golden Tornado first evened their record at 7-7, then went over the .500 mark to get to 8-7.

Making the wins extra special is the fact that they occurred on Senior Night, with the Black and Gold’s Darrick Broadwater and Bradley Sommers being recognized for their contributions to the baseball program.

“Any time you get a win it’s good. Any time you can grab two wins it is even better,” Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated. “Our defense was better today and we hit the ball well. Of course, we’ve been hitting the ball well all week.”

As for departing seniors Darrick Broadwater and Bradley Sommers, Rohrbaugh had nothing but praise for the pair.

“Darrick is consistent. He’s been like that since he was a freshman. He comes through in a clutch. Bradley made a heck of a catch on that one play, it was kind of circus catch and it shut down an inning. I’m going to give him the game ball,” Rohrbaugh stated.

According to Rohrbaugh, “Both of my seniors, they’re great kids. I’m going to miss having them as players and the program is going to miss them next year.”

In game one, Keyser would get the job done early, topping the Cougars 13-2 in just five innings. Keyser’s offensive production was spread out over the first four innings with the Golden Tornado scoring two runs in the first inning, three runs in both the second and third, and five runs in the fourth. East Hardy’s two runs came in the second.

Keyser out-hit East Hardy eight to three. Leading the way for the Golden Tornado offensively was senior Darrick Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield and Seth Healy. Broadwater hit a home run and a triple, netted four RBI’s and scored three runs; Bradfield hit a home run and a single, tallied three RBI’s and scored three runs; Healy hit two singles and added an RBI.

In addition, Noah Broadwater and Patrick Liller singled for Keyser. Broadwater added an RBI and scored two runs; Liller tallied an RBI and scored one run; Logan Rotruck added an RBI; Caden Youngblood scored one run; Benny Oates added and RBI and scored one run; Andrew Rotruck scored two runs.

East Hardy got singles from Alex Miller, Dawson Price and Riley Mongold. Jacob Whetzel and Gabe Henderson each scored one run for the Cougars.

Seth Healy went the full five innings on the mound in earning the win for Keyser, striking out five, walking two, giving up two runs on three hits. Dawson Price, Peyton Whetzel and Connor White combined in the loss for East Hardy.

In Keyser’s game two, 14-9 victory, the Black and Gold got all the offense and runs they needed in the first inning. Keyser exploded for nine runs in the opening frame, then spread their additional five runs out throughout the balance of the contest. The Cougars used a five-run fourth inning to tally nine runs but couldn’t keep pace with Keyser.

Sammy Bradfield led the way with four hits, threeRBI’s and four runs scored; Noah Broadwater collected three hits, added an RBI and scored two runs; Darrick Broadwater only had one hit, but it was a big one, a home run, earning him two RBI’s in addition to the two runs he scored.

Caden Youngblood collected two hits and added an RBI; Benny Oates had one hit; Seth Healy collected two RBI’s and scored one run; Konner Bennett collected two RBI’s; Logan Rotrck scored two runs; Andrew Rotruck, Bradley Sommers, and Thomas Raschella each scored one run.

Dawson Price, Riley Mongold, and Brandon Jones collected two hits each for East Hardy. Price netted two RBI’s and scored three runs; Mongold collected three RBI’s; Jones scored one run.

Konner Bennett, Benny Oates, and Patrick Liller combined on the mound for the win for Keyser, collectively striking out nine, walking six, giving up nine runs on eight hits. Riley Mongold and Nate Smith combined on the mound for East Hardy in the loss.