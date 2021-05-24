Frankfort Falcons wins two of three, toppling Berkeley Springs and Grafton

SHORT GAP - Adding to the success of the week, Frankfort followed up their 24-13 win over Keyser by winning two of the next three games. Friday saw the Falcons earn a 10-4 home victory over Grafton and Saturday, also at home, saw the Falcons lose to East Fairmont 7-0, then defeat Berkeley Springs 18-10.

After last week’s slate of games, the Falcons have now advanced their season record to 9-6.

Of particular note in the 10-4 victory over Grafton is the fact that Frankfort freshman Cam Lynch went the full seven innings on the mound to earn the win, striking out six, walking two, giving up four runs on nine hits. Tanner Moats and Aiden Sheme combined in the loss for Grafton.

Ben Nestor, Brady Whitacre, Andy Westfall and Peyton Clark each had two hits to lead Frankfort in the victory. Nestor had a double, netted four RBI’s, and scored three runs; Whitacre had a double, tallied an RBI, and scored two runs; Westfall added an RBI and scored three runs; Clark tallied an RBI and scored one run.

Isaac Lough, Tanner Moates, and Chris Miller each collected two hits for Grafton.

The story of Frankfort’s 7-0 loss to East Fairmont was two-fold. First, was the dominant pitching of the Bee’s Cole Peschl, widely regarded as among the top arms in the state. Peschl threw a no-hitter, going the full seven innings, striking out 14, walking two. The second story of the game was East Fairmont exploding for five runs to put the game well out of reach in the seventh inning.

Brady Whitacre went six and one-third innings for Frankfort in the loss, striking out nine, walking three, giving up four runs on nine hits. Jansen Moreland and Colton Mactaggart finished out the game in relief, collectively walking three, giving up three runs on one hit.

Cole Peschl, Joseph Alvaro, and Austin Vincent each collected two hits to lead the Bees in the victory as East Fairmont out-hit Frankfort 10-0.

The story of Frankfort’s 18-10 victory over Berkeley Springs was Frankfort’s offensive explosion in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Frankfort out-hit Berkeley Springs 19-9 in the contest, led by Peyton Clark and Ben Nestor with four this each, and Andy Westfall with three hits.

Clark hit a home run, tallied four RBI’s and scored three runs; Nestor also tallied four runs and scored three runs; Westfall tripled, netted two RBI’s and scored three runs; Jesse Hockaday had two hits, two RBI’s, and scored one run; Logan Kinser had two hits and scored one run; Colton McTaggart had one hit, one RBI, and one run scored; Tyler White had one hit, two RBI’s, and scored one run; Evan Wilson and Brady Whitacre each had a hit and scored two runs; David Jackson scored one run.

Jordan Miller led the way for Berkeley Springs with three hits, Chance Swink and Tyler Barney each had two hits apiece.

Ben Nestor went the distance for Frankfort on the mound in the win, striking out six, walking four, giving up 10 runs on nine hits. Michael Miller, Jordan Miller, Caleb Stotler and Garrett Roster combined on the mound in the loss for the Indians.

Frankfort (9-6) will next travel to Musselman on Tuesday.