Mineral County has PVC Player, Coach of the Year

A Mineral County athlete has been named PVC Player of the Year, and a Frankfort coach was named Coach of the Year as the Potomac Valley Conference released the Division I All-PVC teams for the boys and girls on Thursday.

Mineral County was well represented on the team, placing a combined tally of eight players.

For the girls, Frankfort’s Marié Perdew was named the PVC Player of the Year. Also on the girls’ side, Frankfort coach Mike Miller was named the PVC Coach of the Year.

Joining Perdew on the All-PVC girls’ team from Frankfort is teammate Halley Smith. Perdew and Smith are both juniors. Making the All-PVC girls’ team from Keyser were senior Kaili Crowl, and juniors Alexa Shoemaker and Maddy Broadwater.

Rounding out the All-PVC girls’ team, all from Hampshire, is Gracie Fields, Ellen Keaton, and Hannah Ault.

For the boys, Frankfort’s Jake Clark and Brady Whitacre, both seniors, were named to the team. Making the team from Keyser was senior Darrick Broadwater.

Rounding out the All-PVC boys’ team were Hampshire’s Drew Keckley, Carter Smith, and Trevor Sardo. Making the squad from Berkeley Springs were Gavin Barkley, Carson Stotler, Trenton Kyne, and Ty’Mir Ross.

Hampshire’s Drew Keckley was named the Player of the Year, and coach Danny Alkire the Coach of the Year.