MAKING A BIG SPLASH: Keyser beats Southern 9-1

KEYSER - In Keyser’s previous to wins against Moorefield and Grafton, Charity Wolfe was particularly dominant in the circle, throwing a no hitter against Grafton and giving up only two hits to Moorefield. Against Southern on Wednesday, Wolfe made her biggest splash at the plate, hitting a grand slam in the third inning to propel Keyser to a 9-1 victory.

Keyser built an early lead. In the second inning, Keyser scored two runs. Hailey Massie started things off with a walk. Morgan Pratt then singled to put two runners on. Two batters later, Averi Everline singled to score both Massie and Pratt and give the Black and Gold a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, the Lady Tornado would score four runs. Carlie Del Signore reached base on a dropped third strike. Aly Smith then singled. Alexa Shoemaker then flied out to left field, but Del Signore and Smith both tagged up and advanced a base. Hailey Massie then walked to load the bases. That’s when Charity Wolfe came to the plate and hit a grand slam to left field and extend the Keyser lead to 6-0.

Southern scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning when B. Schmidt doubled to score M. Lee.

Keyser would respond with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the 9-1 victory. Charity Wolfe singled on a line drive to left field. Morgan Pratt then stepped to the plate, hit a home run, and scored herself and Wolfe. Claire Del Signore then walked. Two batters later, Laurren Annable singled to score Del Signore.

Charity Wolfe earned the win in the circle for Keyser, going the full five innings, striking out nine, walking none, giving up one run on two hits.

J. Warnick took the loss in the circle for Southern, striking out four, walking three, giving up nine runs on nine hits.

Keyser was led offensively by Morgan Pratt with three hits. Pratt homered, netted two RBI’s, and scored two runs. Charity Wolfe added two hits, including a grand slam, netting four RBI’s and scoring two runs.

Aly Smith, Averi Everline, Alyvia Idleman, and Laurren Annable each collected one hit for the Black and Gold. Smith scored one run; Everline netted two RBI’s; Annable added an RBI; Carlie Del Signore scored one run; Hailey Massie scored two runs; Claire Del Signore scored one run.

K. Winegardner and B. Schmidt each tallied one hit for Southern. Schmidt doubled and netted an RBI; M. Lee scored one run for the Lady Rams.

Keyser (21-2) will host the Ron Mathias Memorial Tournament this Friday and Saturday.