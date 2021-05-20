Keyser football trio lands on WV class AA 2000’s All-Decade team

It began a season ago when the Coalfields & Company organization kicked things off by naming All-Decade teams for the 2010’s in all three classes. Keyser’s Brady Ours was named to that prestigious list. This year, Coalfields & Company has named the All-Decade team in football for the 2000’s. Three faces on the list will be familiar to the Golden Tornado, Matt Altobello, MJ Twyman, and Taige Redman.

According to their website, “The process for the 2000’s was simple. We went out and selected eight coaches from each class to act as a voting committee. All coached for the majority of the decade or more and each region is fairly represented. Coaches were provided a comprehensive ballot in which to rank all-staters from 200-2009 based off high school performance, individual/team accomplishments, and some college/pro success.

The voting committee for class AA included Sean Biser (Keyser, now Morgantown), Fred Simon (Bluefield), Scott Cuthbert (Independence), Tony Filberto (Weir, Oak Glen), Rob Hawkins (Lincoln), Jason Jackson (Ravenswood), David Darst (Point Pleasant), George Barker (Chapmanville).

Matt Altobello (2002-2004) was selected from Keyser as an offensive lineman. MJ Twyman (2002-2004) was selected from the Golden Tornado as a defensive lineman. Taige Redman (2005-2008) was selected from the Black and Gold as a linebacker.

According to Coalfields, “Altobello comes onto the all-decade team as the highest-voted lineman by a longshot, while being third in overall votes. During his time at Keyser he was an outstandingly large and aggressive blocker that helped Keyser reach only their second semi-final since 1969. His talents were widely recognized as he was heavily recruited by Marshall University where he went on to have a notable college career. Altobello currently is the head coach of Moorefield where he has led them t back-to-back playoff appearances.”

According to Coalfields, “Twyman was a truly unique player for his alternating play on both sides. Defensively, he is remembered as an incredibly strong and athletic lineman that helped lead the Golden Tornado to several deep playoff runs. Offensively, he was a handful to take down, which had him rush for over 1200 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior while setting several school records. He would play at Fairmont State University.”

According to Coalfields, “Redman was definitely an all-purpose backer that made an impression across the state from the Eastern Panhandle. He was a key component in Keyser’s three straight playoff appearances that included an undefeated regular season his senior year. Also that season, he would finish as the runner-up for the Huff Award after recording 119 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and a sack. He would sign to play for West Virginia University.”

Others named to the offensive list include: Will Cole (quarterback-Bluefield), Tank Tunstalle (running back-Wyoming East), Matt Santmyer (running back-Poca), Jordan Roberts (running back-Scott), Ansel Ponder (wide receiver-Bluefield), Jacob Rollo (wide receiver-Sherman), Michael Davis (offensive lineman-Wayne), Jordan Moore (offensive lineman-Tolsia), Clay Krebs (offensive lineman-Point Pleasant), Chad Small (offensive lineman-Ravenswood), Rusty Coeburn (quarterback-Bluefield), Cameron Gallaher (quarterback-Grafton), BJ Evans (running back-Tolsia).

Others named to the defensive list include: Tony Sotelo (defensive lineman-Poca), Davin Williams (defensive lineman-Bluefield), Jake Lilly (linebacker-Bluefield), Zac Cooper (linebacker-Weir), Trevor Marcum (linebacker-Wayne), Justin Shumake (defensive back- Weir), Josh Miller (defensive back-Ravenswood), Marcus Patterson (defensive back-Bluefield), Eric Turner (defensive back, Weir), Derek Hardman (defensive lineman-Roane County), Zach Mann (linebacker-James Monroe), Adam Clay (linebacker-Wayne).

Those named to the special teams list include: Lucas Stone (kicker-Bluefield), Justin Fox (punter-Magnolia).

Bob Lemley from Poca was named the head coach of the squad.

All three hailing from Keyser, Altobello, Twyman, and Redman, are remembered for their individual athletic talents and toughness, and will not soon be forgotten by the Golden Tornado football. Adding to the fact that they were great individual talents is the fact that they played on high caliber Black and Gold teams as well.