Frankfort defeats Keyser 24-13 in marathon game

KEYSER - The numbers from Wednesday night’s Frankfort/Keyser baseball game are staggering. 210 (the number of minutes played). 37 (the total number of runs scored between the two teams). 32 (the total number of hits collected between the two teams). 13 (the total number of errors committed by the two teams).

Frankfort’s 24-13 victory over Keyser was a memorable game, and not just because of the aforementioned numbers involved. It was memorable for the massive momentum shifts that occurred.

The first wave of momentum belonged to Frankfort. From the first pitch until the conclusion of the top of the fourth inning, the Falcons amassed a 10-2 lead over homestanding Keyser.

The second wave of momentum belonged to Keyser as the Golden Tornado scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and six more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 10-10 entering the sixth inning.

Then came the third wave of momentum, a nine run sixth inning and five run seventh inning for Frankfort that allowed the Falcons to build an insurmountable, 14-run, 24-10 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh. Keyser would tally three runs in the final frame, but Frankfort would grab the 11-run, 24-13 victory.

“We definitely had a lot of runs scored, both teams gave each other a lot of runs. Too many errors on both sides of the baseball, that’s how you score 37 runs in a game,” Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated after the contest.

Miller delivered his thoughts on Frankfort allowing Keyser to get back into the game after the Falcons had built a 10-2 lead, “We were frustrated that we let them back in it. We got on their butts a little bit in front of the dugout about focusing at the plate.”

While not happy that Keyser came back to tie the game, Miller was obviously happy with his team’s response from that point forward, “Obviously in the sixth inning we focused at the plate and drove some baseballs. We don’t usually lay things down, but they made some mistakes and gave us some free bases. Then we hit a couple doubles in a row, scored a bunch of runs. Then we added a few more in the last inning.”

“But, we still have got to clean up our defense, because we’re terrible,” Miller stated.

David Jackson, Brady Whitacre, and Colton McTaggart combined on the mound for Frankfort in the win. Jackson went the first four and two-thirds innings, striking out two, walking one, giving up 10 runs on 11 hits. Whitacre pitched the next one and one-thirds innings, striking out one, walking one, giving up zero runs on two hits. McTaggart finished the final inning, striking out one, walking one, giving up three runs on three hits.

Evan Jenkins, Darrick Broadwater, Konner Bennett, and Noah Broadwater combined for Keyser in the loss. Jenkins went two and two thirds innings, striking out two, walking four, giving up nine runs on five hits. Darrick Broadwater went the next two and one third innings, striking out one, walking five, giving up six runs on six hits. Bennett went one inning, striking out zero, walking zero, giving up two runs on one hit. Noah Broadwater pitched the final inning, striking out zero, walking four, giving up seven runs on four hits.

“It’s a rivalry game, you obviously want to win against your rival. I was very frustrated we even let them back in the game, that shouldn’t have happened. The top of their order hits, they’re good hitters. We have to get through their top of the order better the next time we play them.” Miller stated.

According to Miller, “We’re going to see them in the section again. My personal opinion right now is that they are definitely the second best team in the section, so we’re going to see them again, maybe even twice more or even three times if it has to happen that way.”

“They are our rivals. That’s the way it is. But, the kids off the field are very respectful to one another, there is great sportsmanship there, but in between the lines, it’s a different story.” Miller explained.

Frankfort was led offensively by Brady Whitacre with a monstrous performance. Whitacre had four hits, including two doubles, netted five RBI’s and scored five runs. Ben Nestor and Peyton Clark added three hits apiece. Nestor had a double, tallied four RBI’s, and scored two runs; Clark had a double, netted three RBI’s, and scored two runs.

Colton McTaggart and Logan Kinser had two hits apiece for Frankfort. McTaggart scored one run; Logan Kinser doubled twice, added two RBI’s and scored three runs.

Evan Wilson and Andy Westfall each had one hit apiece for the Falcons. Wilson scored three runs; Westfall added four RBI’s and scored two runs. Tyler White tallied one RBI and scored two runs; Jansen Moreland scored four runs.

Keyser was led offensively by Darrick Broadwater and Caden Youngblood with three hits each. Broadwater doubled, tallied four RBI’s, and scored one run; Youngblood doubled twice, netted two RBI’s, and scored three runs.

Noah Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield, Thomas Raschella, Logan Rotruck, and Konner Bennett each tallied two hits each for the Black and Gold. Broadwater netted an RBI and scored a run; Bradfield had two singles; Raschella had a double, added two RBI’s, and scored three runs; Rotruck scored one run; Bennett scored one run; Andrew Rotruck scored one run; Benny Oates netted two RBI’s and scored two runs.

“The only good thing on our end tonight is that at least we hit the ball and scored some runs,” Keyser coach Scott Rohrbaugh stated. “In two games, we haven’t shown Frankfort we can play any defense. They booted a few, but I believe we’ve got them beat on that one too.”

“When you don’t make plays when you need to make them and not throwing strikes, this is what you end up with. We gave them extra outs and just wasn’t making pitches. That’s how our season has been. When we pitch and play defense, we win games. When we don’t, we don’t win games,” Rohrbaugh explained.

With the win, Frankfort advances their season record to 7-5. The Falcons next host Grafton on Friday at 5 p.m. With the loss, Keyser drops to 6-7 on the season. The Golden Tornado next travel to East Hardy on Friday for double header action beginning at 4:30 p.m.