Frankfort’s Jake Clark named to class AA All-State team

SHORT GAP - The Frankfort Falcons had a bit of an up and down season. Despite having an overall record of 4-11, Frankfort finished first in the regular season in their section and were one Clay County buzzer beating three-pointer away from advancing to the state tournament.

Leading the way for Frankfort all season was senior Jake Clark, who has been named class AA honorable mention All-State for his efforts.

In his senior campaign, Clark was a leader for the Falcons, excelling in points production, assists, rebounds, steals and free throws, basically every area of the game. Clark finished with a total of 172 points for an 11.5 points per game average. In addition, Clark grabbed 3.3 rebounds per game for a total of 50, dished 21 assists total for an average of 1.5 a game, and had 28 total steals, a 1.8 per game average.

Clark will graduate in about ten days from Frankfort, leaving a legacy as an accomplished student athlete. In addition to graduating as his senior class’ Salutatorian, Jake has excelled for four years in basketball and football, and participated in both track and tennis to round out his career.