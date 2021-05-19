Frankfort tops Berkeley Springs 6-4 in extra inning

SHORT GAP - The Falcons followed up their close win over Fairmont Senior on Saturday with another close win on Monday, this time in an extra inning and this time against an all-important sectional opponent, Berkeley Springs.

Deadlocked at 4-4 at the end of the regulation, Frankfort would get two runs in the top of the eighth inning and hold the Indians scoreless in securing the 6-4 win.

In that eighth and deciding inning, Andy Westfall singled on a fly ball to center field and Andrew Lynch reach based on an error by the shortstop. With two outs, Brady Whitacre stepped to the plate and delivered a double that scored Westfall and Lynch to propel the Falcons to the win.

“The story was Ben Nestor dominating, Frankfort coach Matt Miller stated. “Ben pitched an excellent seven innings, allowing only one hit with eight strikeouts, and David Jackson nailed it down with a three up, three down inning in the eighth.”

“We made some defensive mistakes in the fifth inning that caused all the damage. We played seven innings of good defense out of eight,” Miller explained.

The fifth inning is where eighty percent of the game’s action happened. Until then, the two teams were embroiled in a scoreless battle. In the fifth inning, each team tallied four runs apiece.

Landon Kinser singled and Andy Westfall walked to get on base for Frankfort. Andrew Lynch doubled on a line drive to left field to score Kinser. Brady Whitacre then walked to load the bases. Ben Nestor singled on a hard ground ball to left field to score Westfall and Lynch. Tyler White then singled Whitacre home to give Frankfort the 4-0 lead.

Back to back fielding errors scored the first two runs for Berkeley Springs in the bottom of the fifth inning as Jordan Miller and Carson Stotler crossed the plate. Michell Miller then scored on a Chance Swink sacrifice fly, followed by Evan Thompson crossing the plate to tie the game at 4-4.

It would take those two runs from Frankfort in the top of the eighth inning to secure the 6-4 win for the Falcons.

Ben Nestor and David Jackson combined on the mound for Frankfort in the win. Tyler Barney and Carson Stotler combined on the mound for Berkeley Springs in the loss.

Berkeley Springs was limited to just one hit by the pitching of Ben Nestor over seven innings and David Jackson in the final inning. That hit came from Carson Stotler. Evan Thompson, Chance Swink, and Michell Miller each netted an RBI for the Indians. Thompson, Michell Miller, Jordan Miller and Caleb Stotler each scored a run.

Frankfort was led offensively by Andy Westfall with three hits and two runs scored. Andrew Lynch, Brady Whitacre, Ben Nestor and Tyler White each collected two hits apiece. Lynch had a double, added an RBI, and scored two runs; Whitacre had two doubles, two RBI’s, and scored a run; Nestor added two RBI’s; White netted an RBI.

Peyton Clark and Logan Kinser each had a hit for the Falcons as well. Kinser scored one run.

“We had some nice at bats and did a good job late in the game,” Miller stated. Frankfort outhit Berkeley Springs 14-1 on the day.